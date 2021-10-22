Black Knight: Foreclosure Starts Reverse Course in September, Pulling Back Despite Moratoria Expiration; Delinquency Rate Falls Below 4% for First Time Since Start of Pandemic

- The national delinquency rate fell to 3.91% in September - the first time it's been below 4% in 18 months - marking a 2.3% decline from August and 41.3% from the same time last year

- What would have been stronger improvement was partially offset by delinquencies rising by 7,800 in FEMA-declared disaster areas in hurricane-impacted Louisiana and by 11,000 in the state as a whole

- Foreclosure starts also dipped in September after seeing a noticeable rise in August in the wake of the federal foreclosure moratoria expiration

- September's 3,900 foreclosure starts was the third lowest monthly total on record and within 6% of the record low set back in April of this year

- Likewise, the number of active foreclosures fell in September as well, hitting yet another all-time low

- With nearly 400,000 mortgage holders having exited forbearance plans in just the first two weeks of October alone, it will be essential to track foreclosure metrics closely in the coming months

- Some 1.2 million homeowners remain 90 or more days past due on their mortgages but are not yet in foreclosure, including those who are still in active forbearance plans