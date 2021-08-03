Black Knight Integrates its Optimal Blue PPE With the Empower LOS, Delivering Streamlined Pricing and a New Data Synchronization Feature

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced the integration of its industry-leading Optimal Blue product, pricing and eligibility engine (Optimal Blue PPE) and the powerful Black Knight Empower loan origination system (LOS). As part of integrating the PPE and LOS, Black Knight has added an innovative Pipeline Monitoring feature that synchronizes data between the two systems. Through this integration and new functionality, clients leveraging both systems can streamline pricing and achieve greater pricing accuracy, which results in increased efficiencies and a more seamless origination process.

"This integration of two premier solutions is a testament to Black Knight's ongoing commitment to deliver greater transparency, accuracy and efficiency to the origination process," said Scott Happ, president of Black Knight's Secondary Marketing Technologies group. "In a time of increased competition for fewer borrowers, the complementary Pipeline Monitoring feature can help lenders compete more effectively and capitalize quickly on market opportunities."

This integration builds on Black Knight's efforts to lead the industry in pricing innovation by delivering greater accuracy to clients through its best-of-breed Optimal Blue PPE. Delivering seamless access to the most current pricing within the Empower LOS provides Black Knight clients even greater value by way of improved data integrity, decreased cycle times and lower costs per loan.

Additionally, Black Knight's new Pipeline Monitoring feature can help lower risk and reduce manual touches for mutual system users throughout the origination process by automating the alignment of key data between the systems. Pipeline Monitoring continuously monitors for data changes, while validating pricing and eligibility for each change – steps that would otherwise be completed manually, increasing the potential for loan parameters to be inaccurate or incorrectly priced. In contrast, this fully "lights-out" process of synchronizing data between the two systems helps significantly reduce human touches and promotes greater confidence in pricing accuracy. Lenders are alerted immediately about how data changes impact the net price, providing the insight needed to appropriately update the rate lock.

"In today's market, it's more important than ever for lenders to choose holistic, end-to-end technology that delivers benefits greater than the sum of its parts," continued Happ. "This integration and new functionality represent exactly that, and act as a competitive game-changer for Black Knight clients. The newly integrated Optimal Blue PPE experience within Empower not only means the end of manually syncing origination data and risking pricing inaccuracies, but more importantly, it will give clients more time and freedom to focus on growing their businesses."

