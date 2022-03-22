Black Knight Integrates Surefire and Capture Solutions to Help Originators Improve Retention With Automated, Personalized Outreach

Today's Competitive, Equity-Centric Refinance Market to Realize Substantial Value From This Latest Integration of Black Knight Solutions

- A new integration of Capture, Black Knight's lead analytics platform, and Surefire, Black Knight's marketing automation tool, enables lenders to maximize and streamline outreach efforts by generating borrower-specific pricing and eligibility opportunities and automating recurring consumer contact

- Originators using the Optimal Blue PPE, Black Knight's product and pricing engine, can now automatically gather and organize qualified, actionable leads based on their lending criteria, and export those leads to loan officers for outreach

- Black Knight will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, March 24, to provide an overview of the new, powerful capabilities available through this integration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced a new integration between its Capture lead analytics and Surefire marketing automation solutions. This integration enables clients using the Optimal Blue PPE -- the industry's leading product, pricing and eligibility engine -- to streamline retention efforts. This seamless process begins in Capture, where leads are automatically gathered based on a lender's criteria and live pricing from the Optimal Blue PPE. Once the best loan product for a customer is identified, it is uploaded to Surefire, where loan officers can conduct outreach with customized offers.

The integration of these two solutions comes at a critical time given the highly competitive refinance market. According to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor, rising rates have impacted refinance incentives, accelerating the shift to an equity-centric refinance market. Since the start of the year, the market has seen the pool of high-quality refinance candidates reduced by 45%, underscoring the importance of maintaining robust retention strategies in the lending and servicing spaces. In an environment where consumers expect personalized offers, originators and servicers can maximize and streamline outreach efforts by identifying refinance candidates, generating borrower-specific pricing and eligibility opportunities, and automating recurring consumer contact.

"The ability to provide consumers with timely, relevant and specific offers via their preferred digital channels creates a strong edge in today's competitive market," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "Successful lenders address these expectations and keep their brand in front of their customers and prospects in meaningful ways. With homeowners pulling equity out of their homes at the highest rate in 16 years, this integration between Capture and Surefire can serve as a competitive differentiator for our clients."

Capture helps lenders and servicers identify specific loans in their servicing portfolio or lead database that could benefit from refinancing based on equity positions and/or current first-lien rates. Capture can help improve recapture rates for lenders and servicers by automating lead generation and calculating near real-time pricing scenarios via the Optimal Blue PPE. Scenario calculations include borrower-specific attributes and the lender's current pricing -- including the most up-to-date market and margin structure -- to deliver highly accurate results.

Surefire is the mortgage lending industry's most widely used marketing automation and creative content solution. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Surefire helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new customers, earn repeat business and gain referrals. With intuitive, automated workflows and award-winning content of interest to borrowers, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their connections with customers for life.

Black Knight will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, March 24, to provide more information about Capture and Surefire capabilities, as well as to detail the additional value and automation available through this integration. Register for the webinar today.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043

[email protected]

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

704.890.8158

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.