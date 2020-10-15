Black Knight Introduces Highly Advanced Customer Service Solution that Enables Staff to Deliver Efficient, Superior One-Call Resolutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced the availability of a highly advanced Customer Service solution that provides an enhanced customer service experience for both customer service representatives and consumers. The new solution, seamlessly integrated with Black Knight's industry-leading MSP servicing system, gives customer service representatives highly personalized information about customers' loans, homes and neighborhoods through an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical user interface so they can respond to customer questions more quickly, accurately and efficiently.

"Black Knight is committed to investing in our solutions to help our clients achieve greater levels of success," said Joe Nackashi, president, Black Knight. "The addition of Customer Service to our suite of integrated servicing solutions delivers a powerful end-user experience and gives customer service representatives an easy way to quickly and completely address callers' inquiries. Providing exemplary support to consumers can go a long way toward deepening relationships and cultivating loyalty to help improve servicer retention rates."

Customer Service delivers a holistic view of the consumer, enabling representatives to efficiently address their concerns quickly. Specifically, from a single screen, the representative can view a wide array of information, including an overview of the loan, a snapshot of the last 30 days and the next 90 days of key activities on the loan, pending payments, escrow information and waiver eligibility. To provide the best level of informed support to customers, the solution also gives representatives easy access to home values, loan recast options, private mortgage insurance waiver eligibility and neighborhood details. Additionally, the representative can determine if the consumer is eligible for special offerings such as a home equity line of credit, a cash-out or rate/term refinance or a second mortgage.

The platform also integrates with Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution, an interactive, user-friendly web and mobile solution for consumers that provides them with customized, timely information about their mortgage loans and homes. Black Knight clients who pair Customer Service with Servicing Digital will have a view of what their borrowers are seeing on their mobile device when they call in, facilitating a far more productive and enriching conversation.

Customer Service enables the representative to tag customer interactions based on the topic of the conversation, creating searchable threads linked to the account. Conversation threads can be accessed by multiple employees, allowing the next agent engaging with the same customer to quickly understand why the customer may be calling. Representatives can gauge customer sentiment at the beginning and end of the call and log that information in the thread, helping with follow-up efforts and retention.

"Our new Customer Service platform is yet another leading-edge innovation Black Knight is delivering to the market, one that can dramatically change and improve the way customer service teams work," said Nackashi. "This powerful new solution will greatly enhance the way service professionals engage with consumers in the future for a better overall customer and agent experience. Ultimately, clients leveraging Customer Service will be providing the level of support that can lead to greater customer satisfaction and retention."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com

