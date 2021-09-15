Black Knight Introduces LoanCatcher, an All-in-One, Cloud-Based Loan Origination System Designed Specifically for Mortgage Brokers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced the launch of LoanCatcher, an innovative, easy-to-use loan origination system (LOS) designed specifically for the needs of mortgage brokers. Entirely cloud-based, LoanCatcher gives brokers affordable access to the same level of technology leveraged by the nation's largest and most successful lenders. Any internet-connected device can access the browser-based system, so that brokers can focus on their business and borrowers.

"Entrepreneurial brokers have been driving an increasing share of mortgage lending, and Black Knight is committed to serving that community and further enabling their growth," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By providing anytime, anywhere access to advanced LOS technology, LoanCatcher meets brokers when and where they are, giving them the freedom to expand their business and better serve their customers."

Built on the foundation of the NexSpring LOS acquired by Black Knight in March, the LoanCatcher LOS features significant enhancements, including integrations with systems and solutions across Black Knight's powerful origination ecosystem. With LoanCatcher, brokers will be able to use Surefire, Black Knight's customer relationship management (CRM) and mortgage marketing engine. This direct integration will help brokers stay in front of clients and prospects using the included valuable content about housing, mortgages and more to improve recapture and retention rates. LoanCatcher will also be tightly integrated with the Black Knight Loansifter PPE, a self-service platform that supports best-execution searches across 120 wholesale investors, allowing brokers to stay competitive and confidently execute profitable lending strategies.

After a broker's loans are originated, LoanCatcher enables the lender to download the file and deliver it to whichever wholesale lender they choose - agnostic of any system. For brokers working with lenders using the Black Knight Empower LOS, LoanCatcher will transfer the data and documents seamlessly and within seconds using an automated process.

Instead of spending valuable time searching for different technology solutions and systems -- or worse yet, serving as their own IT support -- brokers can leverage LoanCatcher's affordable, integrated, all-in-one system supported by Black Knight. LoanCatcher's onboarding process is easy with set-up able to be completed from any internet-connected device. All data stored on the LOS is encrypted and continuously backed up on a secure cloud.

"LoanCatcher delivers the power of our best-in-class mortgage lending technology to wherever brokers are working -- in the office on their desktop or on the go using a mobile device," added Gagliano. "We have a comprehensive solutions road map, and we are continuing to invest in bringing innovative technology to brokers that will help them grow their business. Through integrations with the wider Black Knight origination ecosystem, entrepreneurial brokers using LoanCatcher also gain access to thousands of products from hundreds of investors and sophisticated automated content marketing, all geared toward improving margins, capturing more business and driving profitability."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk, and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

