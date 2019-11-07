Black Knight Launches Paragon Connect, a Unique Mobile Solution Optimized for Real Estate Agents to Collaborate With Their Buyers and Sellers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) today announced the launch of Paragon Connect, an innovative client-centric mobile solution for real estate agents to easily collaborate with their homebuyers and sellers, as well as manage their business while on the go. Available to multiple listing service (MLS) organizations using the Black Knight Paragon MLS system, the mobile solution includes several leading-edge capabilities built specifically for agents to deliver faster, better customer service.

One of the unique features of Paragon Connect is the ability for agents to set up a client-centric portal with each of their buyers and sellers. This capability, also available in Paragon MLS, allows agents and clients to collaborate in real time on listing activity, favorite properties, market information, property showings and more, keeping agents central to the real estate process.

Additionally, buyer and seller activity is easily visible to the agent, further enhancing the collaboration experience. For example, agents can view the listings their buyers like – or dislike – and easily communicate with those buyers to better customize future property searches. For their sellers, agents can see how many consumers have viewed a listing; look at the listings marked as favorites or rejected; view social media activity on a seller's property; and adjust the listing price if necessary.

Agents also benefit from Paragon Connect's seamless synchronization with the Paragon MLS system. Data is automatically exchanged between the two products, streamlining the way agents do business. For example, when an agent creates or modifies a contact in the Paragon MLS system it will synch with Paragon Connect, and vice versa. Additionally, Paragon Connect was built to mirror many of the screens and fields in Paragon MLS, making it easy for agents to switch between desktop and mobile device.

Paragon Connect includes an intuitive user interface and simple navigation. Agents can easily tackle the most common tasks anytime, anywhere, including the ability to quickly and easily input information; conduct mobile-optimized listing searches in real time; filter properties on a map by finger-marking select areas; and perform hot-sheet and open-house searches.

Paragon Connect builds on Black Knight's expanding set of mobile capabilities for Paragon MLS users. The company's previously announced strategic alliance with Homesnap continues to provide Paragon users and their customers access to the highly-rated Homesnap native app, while Paragon Connect acts as a mobile extension of the Paragon MLS platform, providing a consistent look, feel and set of functionality across platforms. Black Knight built the application to be client-centric, so agents can respond quickly to their buyers' and sellers' needs. In addition, the mobile solution gives agents sophisticated data capture abilities from buyers and sellers to help agents make better real estate decisions, and remain front and center throughout the entire real estate process.

"Black Knight now offers the best of both worlds when it comes to providing mobile solutions to our MLS customers," said Chip McAvoy, Black Knight's executive vice president for Real Estate Solutions. "For those who are looking for a focused, native app experience, we continue to offer Homesnap. For our users who are more interested in a consistent interface and functionality, Paragon Connect acts as an extension to the full platform. This flexibility is just one of the many areas in which Black Knight and Paragon stand apart from other solutions on the market today."



About Black Knight MLS Solutions

At Black Knight MLS Solutions, we understand that great products must be equaled with great support. Our customers are involved in every aspect of our business model from product priorities and future enhancements to all aspects of customer support. Each of our customers receives a dedicated support representative to facilitate an ongoing understanding of their needs, effective communication and timely execution of change requests. Agent support is available 80 hours/week, including weekends, with a first-call resolution rate over 85 percent. Additionally, we pride ourselves with consistently delivering customer-driven enhancement releases to the Paragon MLS system every six weeks. More information can be found at www.BlackKnightMLS.com.

To learn more about Paragon MLS or other market-leading MLS systems and public records data from Black Knight MLS Solutions, please contact Bob Morse at 650.863.4333.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit http://www.blackknightinc.com/.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackknightinc.com

