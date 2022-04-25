Black Knight: Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record Low in March, Driven by Both Seasonal and Broader Economic Improvements; Prepays Up Despite Rate Increases

The national delinquency rate dropped by more than half a percentage point in March, falling to 2.84% and shattering the previous record low of 3.22% in January 2020

While March typically sees the strongest mortgage performance of any month – with delinquencies falling more than 10% on average over the past 20 years – this year's 15.5% reduction was exceptionally strong

Robust employment, continued student loan deferrals, strong post-forbearance performance and millions of refinances into record-low interest rates have all helped put downward pressure on delinquency rates

The strongest improvement was seen among borrowers who are a single payment past due, with 30-day delinquencies recording a 20% month-over-month decline

Though serious delinquencies – those 90 or more days past due but not in foreclosure – fell 12% for the strongest single-month improvement in 20 years, they remain 70% above pre-pandemic levels

Despite elevated serious delinquencies, foreclosure starts fell by 3% from the month prior and are holding well below pre-pandemic levels

The number of active foreclosures edged slightly higher in March, marking the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, though inventories also remain well below pre-pandemic levels

Prepayment activity bucked the recent trend of sharply rising interest rates driving falling prepay speeds, rising by 9% in March, likely driven at least in part by seasonal increases in home sales-related prepays

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 2.84%

Month-over-month change: -15.46%

Year-over-year change: -43.46%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.32%

Month-over-month change: 3.70%

Year-over-year change: 3.94%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 24,300

Month-over-month change: -2.80%

Year-over-year change: 386.00%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.22%

Month-over-month change: 8.76%

Year-over-year change: -63.54%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.42%

Month-over-month change: 39.01%

Year-over-year change: 172.90%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,513,000

Month-over-month change: -270,000

Year-over-year change: -1,159,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 694,000

Month-over-month change: -93,000

Year-over-year change: -1,225,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 169,000

Month-over-month change: 7,000

Year-over-year change: 7,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,682,000

Month-over-month change: -264,000

Year-over-year change: -1,152,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage



Mississippi: 6.21% Louisiana: 5.81% Oklahoma: 4.58% Alabama: 4.57% West Virginia: 4.40%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Utah: 1.98% California: 1.87% Colorado: 1.80% Idaho: 1.71% Washington: 1.70%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.70% Louisiana: 2.69% Alabama: 1.92% Arkansas: 1.85% Maryland: 1.85%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Hawaii: -40.54% Louisiana: -34.93% Nevada: -32.64% California: -30.45% New Jersey: -30.12%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Michigan: -10.67% North Dakota: -12.69% Iowa: -14.77% Maine: -15.18% New Hampshire: -17.05%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

