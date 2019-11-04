Black Knight Mortgage Monitor: First-Time Homebuyers Under Pressure as Early-Stage Delinquencies Continue to Rise Among Purchase Loans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Data & Analytics division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) released its latest Mortgage Monitor Report, based upon the company's industry-leading mortgage performance, housing and public records datasets. This month, Black Knight looked at the current trend of rising early-stage delinquencies, particularly among purchase loans. As Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske explained, the number of loans that were delinquent six months following origination has been increasing over the past 24 months, with first-time homebuyers being impacted most heavily.

"We've seen early-stage delinquencies rise over the last several years, with the increase being driven primarily by purchase loans," said Graboske. "About 1% of loans originated in Q1 2019 were delinquent six months after origination. While that's less than one-third of the 2000-2005 average of 2.95%, it represents a more than 60% increase over the last two years and is the highest it's been since late 2010. Early-stage GSE delinquencies currently stand at 0.6%, up two tenths of a percentage point over the past 24 months, but still 40% below the market average and 60% below their own 2000-2005 average of 1.3%. Though there has been some softening in GSE purchase loan performance, it hasn't been to the extent seen among entry-level buyers. All in all, first-time homebuyer originations combined between the GSEs and GNMA increased by nearly 50% between 2014 and 2018. However, whereas first-time homebuyers represent just over 40% of GSE purchase loans, they make up 70% of the GNMA purchase market.

"That concentration is contributing to a more significant increase in early-stage delinquencies among GNMA loans, which saw 3.3% of loans delinquent six months after origination. That's up 1.2 percentage points from two years ago, and though still roughly half the 2000-2005 pre-crisis average, it represents the sharpest increase we've seen in the market in recent years. However, performance among repeat purchasers with GNMA-securitized loans has remained relatively steady overall, with the rise more pronounced among first-time homebuyers. Rising debt-to-income ratios due to tight affordability and declining first-time homebuyer credit scores stand out as likely drivers here. With a growing population of first-time homebuyers poised to enter the market, this is a trend Black Knight will continue to monitor."

This month, the Mortgage Monitor also looks at Q3 2019 mortgage performance, finding that overall improvement continues despite rising early-stage delinquencies among first-time homebuyers. Strong performance in September saw the national delinquency rate ticking up just 0.08% seasonally, a 2% increase from one month prior and less than half the seasonal increase typically seen for September over the past 19 years. The national delinquency rate remains within 0.17% of the all-time low set back in May 2019, and is 1.13% below its pre-recession (2000-2005) average. However, the rate of improvement has begun to slow noticeably. In fact, when we exclude hurricane-impacted areas, the six-month average annual rate of decline had narrowed to less than 1% in recent months. This suggests that while performance remains strong, we may be nearing the trough in the national delinquency rate. Serious delinquencies – loans 90 or more days past due – continue to fall as well, and are now down 14% from last September, marking the lowest serious delinquency rate since June 2006. Finally, foreclosure sales (completions) are down 14% year-over-year, and have now set new record lows in each of the past five quarters. Much more detail can be found in Black Knight's September 2019 Mortgage Monitor Report.

