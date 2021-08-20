Black Knight: Overall Mortgage Delinquencies Edge Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels, But 1.45M Remain Seriously Past Due as Foreclosure Moratorium Expired at End of July

- The national delinquency rate saw a 5% reduction in July and at 4.14% is now down by nearly half since May of last year

- Delinquencies have now improved in 12 of the last 14 months, with the two monthly increases being calendar-related as opposed to being indicative of worsening performance

- While overall delinquency volumes continue to edge closer to pre-pandemic levels, the number of serious delinquencies were still significantly elevated as federal foreclosure moratoria expired at the end of July

- Some 1.45 million borrowers remained 90 or more days past due - but not yet in foreclosure - entering August, more than 1 million more than at the onset of the pandemic

- Foreclosure starts remained muted in July, the final month of the foreclosure moratorium on federally backed mortgages, down 58% from the same time last year

- While the number of loans in active foreclosure fell by 5,000 to yet another record low, potential foreclosure activity in the coming months warrants close observation

- After rising in June, prepayment activity slid by 11% in July; however, low 30-year rates in recent weeks have resulted in a modest resurgence in refinance incentive which may impact August prepay numbers