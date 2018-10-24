Black Knight to Host Investor Day on November 19, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, will host an Investor Day on Monday, November 19, 2018, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will feature a presentation from Anthony Jabbour, chief executive officer, Kirk Larsen, chief financial officer, and Shelley Leonard, chief product officer, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at the event is by invitation only and pre-registration is required. All other parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation and question-and- answer session via Black Knight's Investor Relations website at http://investor.blackknightinc.com. Presentation materials and an archived recording of the event will be available via Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The materials will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors: Information for Media: Bryan Hipsher Michelle Kersch Black Knight Black Knight 904.854.3219 904.854.5043 bryan.hipsher@bkfs.com michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lpsvcs.com

