Black Knight to Participate in the Zelman Virtual Housing Summit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Zelman Virtual Housing Summit on Monday, September 21, 2020. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

Information for Investors: Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton Michelle Kersch Black Knight Black Knight 904.854.3683 904.854.5043 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

