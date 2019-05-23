Black Knight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Black Knight, Inc.

May 23, 2019, 09:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at approximately 10:00 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at http://investor.blackknightinc.com.
  • The J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's chief executive officer, and Kirk Larsen will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Black Knight 

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors:

Information for Media:


Kirk Larsen

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight

Black Knight       

904.527.4470 

904.854.5043                                                      

investor@bkfs.com 

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com                              

Black Knight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

