Black Knight to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

News provided by

Black Knight, Inc.

Apr 20, 2023, 09:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time via press release. This release will be available on Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Due to the proposed transaction with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Black Knight will not host a conference call or provide forward-looking guidance in connection with the release of its quarterly results.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

SOURCE: BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

Information for Investors: 
Steven Eagerton
Black Knight             
904.854.3683       
[email protected]                                                                              

Information for Media:                                                                                                                 
Michelle Kersch
904.854.5043
[email protected]

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Also from this source

Black Knight Announces New Mobile App for the Optimal Blue PPE to Expand On-the-Go Access to Scenario Pricing and More

Black Knight Originations Market Monitor: Rate Lock Volumes Jump 43% in March on Seasonal Tailwinds, Falling Rates and Lower FHA Insurance Premiums

Explore

More news releases in similar topics