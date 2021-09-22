Black Knight: With Moratoria Lifted, Foreclosure Starts Edge Higher, But Still 80% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels; Delinquency Rate Falls to 4% For First Time Since Early 2020

- The national delinquency rate on first lien mortgages fell to 4.00% in August, the lowest it's been since pandemic-related impacts caused mortgage delinquencies to spike in early 2020

- Serious delinquencies -- including those in active forbearance -- fell by 108,000 from July and, though down by more than 1 million from last August, are still roughly 930,000 above pre-pandemic levels

- August's 7,100 foreclosure starts represented the largest such volume in eight months after foreclosure moratoria on federally backed loans were lifted at the end of July

- Despite the increase -- which was driven primarily by restarting the process on loans that had been in foreclosure prior to the moratoria -- start volumes remain 80% below August 2019 levels

- Though the number of loans in active foreclosure saw the first monthly rise of 2021 (+2,000), volumes remain near record lows and are still down 44% (-97,000) from pre-pandemic levels

- Prepayment activity rose by nearly 9% in the month with interest rates -- which have held below 3% in recent months -- continuing to spur both refinance and purchase activity