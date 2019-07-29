Black Knight's Extensive Property Data to Enrich Reonomy's Leading Commercial Real Estate Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, and Reonomy, a leading commercial real estate (CRE) data platform, announced a long-term agreement that will incorporate Black Knight's extensive property record data into Reonomy's platform. As a preferred provider in Reonomy's diverse data network, Black Knight's industry-leading, multi-sourced property data set will provide commercial property investors, financers, real estate agents, brokers, and other industry professionals with best-in-class insights into these properties and their owners nationwide.

Black Knight's nationwide commercial property data set is distilled from multiple public and private data sources. To provide maximum value and insight, it is then merged with complementary information to provide commercial real estate participants with broad market perspective as well as property-level insight.

"We know the best data leads to the best decisions, which is why we're working to change how the commercial real estate industry consumes and accesses market intelligence through technology," said Rich Sarkis, Reonomy CEO. "Offering commercial real estate data from Black Knight via our platform means that our clients can spend less time searching for accurate information, and instead focus on closing more deals."

Currently, Reonomy leverages a robust data network of public and proprietary sources to help CRE professionals win more business, make better decisions and build their single source of truth. Backed by industry-leading machine learning and artificial intelligence, the Reonomy platform successfully aggregates accurate and up-to-date property, transactional and ownership records for assets across all 3,100 counties nationwide. Adding Black Knight's property record data to this easy-to-use platform means the CRE community is now more fully empowered to discover prospects, research more opportunities and uncover actionable insights that advance their bottom line.

Both the size of the market and number of transactions are driving the need for more accessible, insightful data. In the U.S., there are more than 50 million commercial properties – those not classified as single-family homes – and there were more than 2.7 million transactions in 2018 alone, according to Reonomy data. As Reonomy continues to answer the call for industry-wide connectivity, Black Knight will now play a pivotal part in this important goal.

"Black Knight has a passion for delivering robust data and advanced analytics that can be used for more informed decision-making, reduced risk and competitive advantages," said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight's Data and Analytics. "Combining Black Knight's premier data with Reonomy's platform will provide clients with a powerful, single source of truth to help unlock commercial real estate insights and opportunities to drive growth."

About Reonomy

Reonomy leverages big data, partnerships and machine learning to connect the fragmented, disparate world of commercial real estate. By creating a single source of truth, Reonomy products empower individuals, teams and companies to share information, unlock insights and discover new opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.Reonomy.com/

About Black Knight

Black Knight is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

