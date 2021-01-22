Black Knight's First Look: 2020 Ends With 1.7 Million More Seriously Delinquent Homeowners Than at Start of Year; Foreclosures at Record Low
- The year ended with 1.54 million more delinquent and 1.7 million more seriously delinquent mortgages than at the start of 2020, a looming reminder of the challenges facing the market in 2021
- Despite the year-over-year increase, the national delinquency rate saw modest improvement in December, falling by 3.9% from November to 6.08%, the lowest level since April 2020
- Serious delinquencies (loans 90 or more days past due) also improved, falling to 2.15 million from 2.19 million the month prior
- Even after months of improvement, 90-day default activity rose by more than 250% (+2.6 million) overall in 2020
- Foreclosure starts fell by 67% from the year prior and the year's 40,000 foreclosure sales (completions) represented an annual decline of more than 70%
- Starts and sales have hit record lows as moratoriums and forbearance plans protect distressed homeowners from facing foreclosure in the wake of the pandemic
- Prepayment activity rose by 12% in December, ending the year 112% higher than the same month in 2019 and highlighting a still-strong refinance market entering 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at December 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 6.08%
Month-over-month change: -3.90%
Year-over-year change: 78.93%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.33%
Month-over-month change: 1.30%
Year-over-year change: -27.77%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 7,100
Month-over-month change: 61.36%
Year-over-year change: -82.03%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 3.15%
Month-over-month change: 11.73%
Year-over-year change: 112.17%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.07%
Month-over-month change: 5.18%
Year-over-year change: -95.33%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 3,251,000
Month-over-month change: -130,000
Year-over-year change: 1,448,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,146,000
Month-over-month change: -47,000
Year-over-year change: 1,719,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 178,000
Month-over-month change: 2,000
Year-over-year change: -67,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 3,429,000
Month-over-month change: -128,000
Year-over-year change: 1,382,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi:
10.79%
Louisiana:
10.25%
Hawaii:
9.02%
West Virginia:
8.38%
New York:
8.31%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Oregon:
4.18%
Utah:
4.03%
Colorado:
3.92%
Washington:
3.85%
Idaho:
3.37%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi:
6.40%
Louisiana:
6.36%
Hawaii:
5.87%
Nevada:
5.64%
Alaska:
5.26%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
New Jersey:
-29.32%
Colorado:
-28.46%
Alaska:
-28.26%
California:
-28.02%
Utah:
-28.01%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
West Virginia:
1.09%
Oklahoma:
-0.51%
Arkansas:
-0.86%
Indiana:
-2.36%
Iowa:
-2.40%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1)
Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2)
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
