Black Knight's First Look at July Mortgage Performance Data: Foreclosure Inventory Hits Lowest Level in 15 Months, While Serious Delinquencies Continue to Decline

While the national delinquency rate edged up 9 basis points in July to 3.21%, it was down 12 basis points year over year and remains within 12 basis points of March's record low

Meanwhile, serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) continued to improve, falling to 468K – the lowest level seen since the pre-Great Financial Crisis housing market peak and down 161K (-26%) from July 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at July 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.21%

Month-over-month change: 2.89%

Year-over-year change: -3.56%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.42%

Month-over-month change: -1.97%

Year-over-year change: -3.22%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 26,300

Month-over-month change -5.96%

Year-over-year change: 15.03%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.50%

Month-over-month change: -12.22%

Year-over-year change: -27.95%

Foreclosure sales: 6,100

Month-over-month change: -10.75%

Year-over-year change: -18.36%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,700,000

Month-over-month change: 49,000

Year-over-year change: -39,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 468,000

Month-over-month change: -3,000

Year-over-year change: -161,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 220,000

Month-over-month change: -4,000

Year-over-year change: -4,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,919,000

Month-over-month change: 45,000

Year-over-year change: -43,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 7.65 % Louisiana: 7.12 % Alabama: 5.41 % Pennsylvania: 4.97 % Indiana: 4.94 %

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Oregon: 2.16 % Idaho: 2.09 % Montana: 2.04 % Washington: 2.03 % Colorado: 1.95 %

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.17 % Louisiana: 1.78 % Alabama: 1.49 % Arkansas: 1.27 % Georgia: 1.22 %

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: -25.48 % Vermont: -14.14 % Connecticut: -13.20 % North Dakota: -11.79 % New York: -11.03 %

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho: 10.68 % Arizona: 3.63 % South Dakota: 3.48 % Utah: 1.90 % Michigan: 1.79 %

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data and much more in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of multiple data sources supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations on the real estate and housing finance markets.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].

