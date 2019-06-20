Black Knight's First Look: Continued Improvement Pushes Mortgage Delinquencies to New Record Low in May; Prepayment Activity Doubles Over Past Four Months
-- The national delinquency rate has fallen for the third consecutive month, hitting 3.36% in May, its lowest level since Black Knight began reporting the metric in January 2000
-- Both early-stage and serious delinquencies fell from April, as did loans in active foreclosure, bringing total non-current inventory - all loans past due, including foreclosures - to its lowest point since early 2005
-- Foreclosure starts also fell month-over-month to 39,000, the fewest of any month in more than 18 years
-- Prepayment activity jumped another 24% in May, more than doubling over the past four months to reach its highest level in more than two years
Jun 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at May 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.36%
Month-over-month change: -3.03%
Year-over-year change: -7.50%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.49%
Month-over-month change: -1.65%
Year-over-year change: -17.38%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,000
Month-over-month change: -5.80%
Year-over-year change: -13.14%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.23%
Month-over-month change: 24.31%
Year-over-year change: 32.17%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.81%
Month-over-month change: 6.94%
Year-over-year change: -0.82%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,760,000
Month-over-month change: -52,000
Year-over-year change: -107,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 461,000
Month-over-month change: -13,000
Year-over-year change: -107,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 255,000
Month-over-month change: -4,000
Year-over-year change: -48,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,015,000
Month-over-month change: -57,000
Year-over-year change: -156,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
9.86%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.34%
|
Alabama:
|
6.37%
|
West Virginia:
|
5.94%
|
Arkansas:
|
5.64%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
2.15%
|
Idaho:
|
2.02%
|
Washington:
|
1.98%
|
Oregon:
|
1.91%
|
Colorado:
|
1.75%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
3.05%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.93%
|
Alabama:
|
1.86%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.68%
|
Tennessee:
|
1.30%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Idaho:
|
-20.85%
|
North Dakota:
|
-19.04%
|
Kentucky:
|
-17.73%
|
Iowa:
|
-15.90%
|
Oregon:
|
-15.86%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Alaska:
|
9.70%
|
New York:
|
-0.70%
|
Nebraska:
|
-1.72%
|
Maryland:
|
-2.38%
|
Delaware:
|
-3.06%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by July 1, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
