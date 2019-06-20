Black Knight's First Look: Continued Improvement Pushes Mortgage Delinquencies to New Record Low in May; Prepayment Activity Doubles Over Past Four Months

-- The national delinquency rate has fallen for the third consecutive month, hitting 3.36% in May, its lowest level since Black Knight began reporting the metric in January 2000

-- Both early-stage and serious delinquencies fell from April, as did loans in active foreclosure, bringing total non-current inventory - all loans past due, including foreclosures - to its lowest point since early 2005

-- Foreclosure starts also fell month-over-month to 39,000, the fewest of any month in more than 18 years

-- Prepayment activity jumped another 24% in May, more than doubling over the past four months to reach its highest level in more than two years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at May 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.36%
Month-over-month change: -3.03%
Year-over-year change: -7.50%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.49%
Month-over-month change: -1.65%
Year-over-year change: -17.38%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,000
Month-over-month change: -5.80%
Year-over-year change: -13.14%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.23%
Month-over-month change: 24.31%
Year-over-year change: 32.17%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.81%
Month-over-month change: 6.94%
Year-over-year change: -0.82%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,760,000
Month-over-month change: -52,000
Year-over-year change: -107,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 461,000
Month-over-month change: -13,000
Year-over-year change: -107,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 255,000
Month-over-month change: -4,000
Year-over-year change: -48,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,015,000
Month-over-month change: -57,000
Year-over-year change: -156,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi:

9.86%

Louisiana:

7.34%

Alabama:

6.37%

West Virginia:

5.94%

Arkansas:

5.64%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

California:

2.15%

Idaho:

2.02%

Washington:

1.98%

Oregon:

1.91%

Colorado:

1.75%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi:

3.05%

Louisiana:

1.93%

Alabama: 

1.86%

Arkansas:

1.68%

Tennessee:

1.30%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho:

-20.85%

North Dakota:

-19.04%

Kentucky:

-17.73%

Iowa:    

-15.90%

Oregon:

-15.86%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska:

9.70%

New York:

-0.70%

Nebraska:

-1.72%

Maryland:

-2.38%

Delaware:

-3.06%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1)     Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2)     All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by July 1, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

