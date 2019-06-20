Black Knight's First Look: Continued Improvement Pushes Mortgage Delinquencies to New Record Low in May; Prepayment Activity Doubles Over Past Four Months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at May 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.36%

Month-over-month change: -3.03%

Year-over-year change: -7.50%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.49%

Month-over-month change: -1.65%

Year-over-year change: -17.38%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,000

Month-over-month change: -5.80%

Year-over-year change: -13.14%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.23%

Month-over-month change: 24.31%

Year-over-year change: 32.17%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.81%

Month-over-month change: 6.94%

Year-over-year change: -0.82%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,760,000

Month-over-month change: -52,000

Year-over-year change: -107,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 461,000

Month-over-month change: -13,000

Year-over-year change: -107,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 255,000

Month-over-month change: -4,000

Year-over-year change: -48,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,015,000

Month-over-month change: -57,000

Year-over-year change: -156,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 9.86% Louisiana: 7.34% Alabama: 6.37% West Virginia: 5.94% Arkansas: 5.64%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

California: 2.15% Idaho: 2.02% Washington: 1.98% Oregon: 1.91% Colorado: 1.75%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 3.05% Louisiana: 1.93% Alabama: 1.86% Arkansas: 1.68% Tennessee: 1.30%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho: -20.85% North Dakota: -19.04% Kentucky: -17.73% Iowa: -15.90% Oregon: -15.86%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: 9.70% New York: -0.70% Nebraska: -1.72% Maryland: -2.38% Delaware: -3.06%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by July 1, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight



Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:





Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackknightinc.com

