Black Knight's First Look: Early-Stage Mortgage Delinquencies Rise on Calendar Effect; Prepayments Slow as Spring Homebuying Season Falters on High Rates, Low Inventory

The national delinquency rate spiked 13% higher in April from March's record low, with the month ending on a Sunday impacting the processing of payments made on the last calendar day of the month

Early-stage delinquencies (borrowers 30 days late) bore the brunt of the rise, increasing by 200K (+25%) which matches the impact of previous similar calendar-related events

(+25%) which matches the impact of previous similar calendar-related events Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) continued to improve nationally, with the number of such loans shrinking in 45 states (90%) plus the District of Columbia in April

in April Foreclosure starts fell 23% to 25K for the month – the lowest since September 2022 – and 45% below April 2019's pre-pandemic level

for the month – the lowest since – and 45% below April 2019's pre-pandemic level Foreclosure actions were started on 4.9% of serious delinquencies in April, down slightly from March and still more than four percentage points below the monthly average prior to the pandemic

Active foreclosure inventory declined by 6K in the month, and is down 60K or 21% from March 2020

in the month, and is down or 21% from March saw 6,400 foreclosure sales (completions) nationally, down 14% from the month prior

Prepayment activity (SMM) fell to 0.44% – giving back some of the previous month's gain and suggesting the spring homebuying season is faltering on high rates and low inventory – remaining 59% off last April's levels

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.31%

Month-over-month change: 13.32%

Year-over-year change: 2.11%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.44%

Month-over-month change: -2.60%

Year-over-year change: 4.90%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 25,000

Month-over-month change: -22.81%

Year-over-year change: -32.16%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.44%

Month-over-month change: -12.56%

Year-over-year change: -58.63%

Foreclosure sales: 6,400

Month-over-month change: -13.99%

Year-over-year change: 14.33%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,746,000

Month-over-month change: 207,000

Year-over-year change: 61,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 502,000

Month-over-month change: -10,000

Year-over-year change: -251,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 234,000

Month-over-month change: -6,000

Year-over-year change: 14,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,980,000

Month-over-month change: 201,000

Year-over-year change: 75,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 7.61%

Louisiana: 7.24%

Alabama: 5.70%

West Virginia 5.14%

Pennsylvania: 5.05%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Oregon: 2.22%

Montana: 2.19%

Idaho: 2.16%

Washington: 2.04%

Colorado: 2.02%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.23%

Louisiana: 1.91%

Alabama: 1.59%

Arkansas: 1.39%

Georgia: 1.28%

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: -17.61%

Vermont: -14.42%

Connecticut: -10.33%

Hawaii: -9.21%

New York: -8.46%

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho: 19.05%

South Dakota: 13.84%

Utah: 13.52%

Arizona: 11.47%

Michigan: 10.01%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

