Black Knight's First Look: Foreclosure Starts Hit 18-year Low in August; Mortgage Prepayments Continue to Rise in Lower Interest Rate Environment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at August 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.45%

Month-over-month change: -0.15%

Year-over-year change: -1.49%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.48%

Month-over-month change: -2.42%

Year-over-year change: -11.46%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 36,200

Month-over-month change: -7.65%

Year-over-year change: -23.14%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.50%

Month-over-month change: 5.45%

Year-over-year change: 61.77%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.81%

Month-over-month change: 3.20%

Year-over-year change: -6.80%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,813,000

Month-over-month change: 6,000

Year-over-year change: 4,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 444,000

Month-over-month change: 0

Year-over-year change: -62,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 253,000

Month-over-month change: -5,000

Year-over-year change: -28,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,066,000

Month-over-month change: 1,000

Year-over-year change: -23,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Mississippi: 10.31% Louisiana: 7.71% Alabama: 6.67% West Virginia: 6.33% Arkansas: 6.08%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage California: 2.02% Idaho: 2.00% Washington: 1.92% Oregon: 1.85% Colorado: 1.75%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 3.12% Alabama: 1.89% Louisiana: 1.86% Arkansas: 1.73% Tennessee: 1.26%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage California: -22.22% District of Columbia: -20.73% Hawaii: -18.51% Oregon: -17.05% Washington: -16.63%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage Nebraska: 2.13% Mississippi: 1.50% Iowa: 0.29% West Virginia: -1.39% Arkansas: -1.82%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Oct. 7, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

