Black Knight's First Look: July Prepayment Activity Hits Highest Level Since 2016; Mortgage Delinquencies See Strong Recovery from June Spike

- Prepayment activity jumped 26% from June to its highest level in nearly three years and 58% above this time last year as falling interest rates continue to fuel refinance incentive

- The national delinquency rate fell by 7% in July, offsetting the bulk of June's calendar-related spike

- At 3.46%, July 2019's delinquency rate is the lowest of any July on record (dating back to 2000)

- Both serious delinquencies (-11,000) and active foreclosure inventory (-1,000) fell as well

- Serious delinquencies (all loans 90 or more days delinquent but not in active foreclosure) fell below 445,000 for the first time since June 2006

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at July 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.46% Month-over-month change: -7.27%
Year-over-year change: -4.25%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.49%
Month-over-month change: -0.49%
Year-over-year change: -13.20%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,200
Month-over-month change: -2.24%
Year-over-year change: -18.84%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.43%
Month-over-month change: 25.71%
Year-over-year change: 58.40%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.75%
Month-over-month change: -0.65%
Year-over-year change: 2.65%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,807,000
Month-over-month change: -143,000
Year-over-year change: -54,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 444,000
Month-over-month change: -11,000
Year-over-year change: -84,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 258,000
Month-over-month change: -1,000
Year-over-year change: -35,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,065,000
Month-over-month change: -144,000
Year-over-year change: -89,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage 

Mississippi:  

10.36%

Louisiana:   

7.82%

Alabama:   

6.80%

West Virginia: 

6.35%

Arkansas: 

5.96%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage 

California:   

2.11%

Idaho:  

2.10%

Washington: 

1.97%

Oregon:   

1.92%

Colorado:  

1.82%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage 

Mississippi:   

3.14%

Alabama:   

1.91%

Louisiana:  

1.88%

Arkansas:  

1.74%

West Virginia: 

1.28%

              

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

District of Columbia:  

-33.55%

Illinois:                       

-16.51%

California:                  

-14.43%

Hawaii:                        

-11.89%

Florida:                        

-11.63%

                               

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage 

Montana:  

3.43%

South Dakota: 

2.68%

Mississippi:  

2.52%

Alabama:  

0.68%

Utah:  

0.57%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1)  Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2)  All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Sept. 9, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

