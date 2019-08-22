Black Knight's First Look: July Prepayment Activity Hits Highest Level Since 2016; Mortgage Delinquencies See Strong Recovery from June Spike

- Prepayment activity jumped 26% from June to its highest level in nearly three years and 58% above this time last year as falling interest rates continue to fuel refinance incentive

- The national delinquency rate fell by 7% in July, offsetting the bulk of June's calendar-related spike

- At 3.46%, July 2019's delinquency rate is the lowest of any July on record (dating back to 2000)

- Both serious delinquencies (-11,000) and active foreclosure inventory (-1,000) fell as well

- Serious delinquencies (all loans 90 or more days delinquent but not in active foreclosure) fell below 445,000 for the first time since June 2006