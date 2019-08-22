Black Knight's First Look: July Prepayment Activity Hits Highest Level Since 2016; Mortgage Delinquencies See Strong Recovery from June Spike
- Prepayment activity jumped 26% from June to its highest level in nearly three years and 58% above this time last year as falling interest rates continue to fuel refinance incentive
- The national delinquency rate fell by 7% in July, offsetting the bulk of June's calendar-related spike
- At 3.46%, July 2019's delinquency rate is the lowest of any July on record (dating back to 2000)
- Both serious delinquencies (-11,000) and active foreclosure inventory (-1,000) fell as well
- Serious delinquencies (all loans 90 or more days delinquent but not in active foreclosure) fell below 445,000 for the first time since June 2006
Aug 22, 2019, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at July 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.46% Month-over-month change: -7.27%
Year-over-year change: -4.25%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.49%
Month-over-month change: -0.49%
Year-over-year change: -13.20%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,200
Month-over-month change: -2.24%
Year-over-year change: -18.84%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.43%
Month-over-month change: 25.71%
Year-over-year change: 58.40%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.75%
Month-over-month change: -0.65%
Year-over-year change: 2.65%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,807,000
Month-over-month change: -143,000
Year-over-year change: -54,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 444,000
Month-over-month change: -11,000
Year-over-year change: -84,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 258,000
Month-over-month change: -1,000
Year-over-year change: -35,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,065,000
Month-over-month change: -144,000
Year-over-year change: -89,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
10.36%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.82%
|
Alabama:
|
6.80%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.35%
|
Arkansas:
|
5.96%
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
2.11%
|
Idaho:
|
2.10%
|
Washington:
|
1.97%
|
Oregon:
|
1.92%
|
Colorado:
|
1.82%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
3.14%
|
Alabama:
|
1.91%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.88%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.74%
|
West Virginia:
|
1.28%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
District of Columbia:
|
-33.55%
|
Illinois:
|
-16.51%
|
California:
|
-14.43%
|
Hawaii:
|
-11.89%
|
Florida:
|
-11.63%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Montana:
|
3.43%
|
South Dakota:
|
2.68%
|
Mississippi:
|
2.52%
|
Alabama:
|
0.68%
|
Utah:
|
0.57%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Sept. 9, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
