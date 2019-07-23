Black Knight's First Look: June Sees Calendar-Driven Spike in Mortgage Delinquencies; Prepayments Fall Despite Rising Refinance Incentive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at June 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.73%

Month-over-month change: 10.82%

Year-over-year change: -0.20%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.50%

Month-over-month change: 1.55%

Year-over-year change: -12.13%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,100

Month-over-month change: 2.82%

Year-over-year change: -7.82%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.14%

Month-over-month change: -7.53%

Year-over-year change: 19.29%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.76%

Month-over-month change: -2.65%

Year-over-year change: -1.63%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,950,000

Month-over-month change: 190,000

Year-over-year change: 25,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 455,000

Month-over-month change: -6,000

Year-over-year change: -93,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 259,000

Month-over-month change: 4,000

Year-over-year change: -32,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,209,000

Month-over-month change: 194,000

Year-over-year change: -7,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Mississippi: 10.78% Louisiana: 8.07% Alabama: 7.16% West Virginia: 6.87% Arkansas: 6.22%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage California: 2.26% Idaho: 2.24% Washington: 2.11% Oregon: 2.09% Colorado: 1.95%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 3.15% Alabama: 1.94% Louisiana: 1.90% Arkansas: 1.73% Tennessee: 1.32%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage District of Columbia: -25.56% Hawaii: -15.53% California: -12.38% Illinois: -12.35% Florida: -11.47%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage South Dakota: 10.52% Nebraska: 6.83% Mississippi: 6.82% Minnesota: 6.22% Alaska: 4.53%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by August 5, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

