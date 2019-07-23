Black Knight's First Look: June Sees Calendar-Driven Spike in Mortgage Delinquencies; Prepayments Fall Despite Rising Refinance Incentive
- Seasonal rises in mortgage delinquencies combined with June 2019 ending on a Sunday pushed the national delinquency rate up nearly 11% from May's all-time low
- While overall non-current inventory was up for the month, serious delinquencies -- loans 90 or more days past due, but not yet in active foreclosure -- fell to their lowest level in 12 years
- Despite increased refinance incentive from lower interest rates, prepayment activity dipped for the first time in five months, falling 7.5% from May
- Both foreclosure starts and the number of loans in active foreclosure rose modestly in June, but were down on an annual basis
Jul 23, 2019, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at June 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.73%
Month-over-month change: 10.82%
Year-over-year change: -0.20%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.50%
Month-over-month change: 1.55%
Year-over-year change: -12.13%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,100
Month-over-month change: 2.82%
Year-over-year change: -7.82%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.14%
Month-over-month change: -7.53%
Year-over-year change: 19.29%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.76%
Month-over-month change: -2.65%
Year-over-year change: -1.63%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,950,000
Month-over-month change: 190,000
Year-over-year change: 25,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 455,000
Month-over-month change: -6,000
Year-over-year change: -93,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 259,000
Month-over-month change: 4,000
Year-over-year change: -32,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,209,000
Month-over-month change: 194,000
Year-over-year change: -7,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
10.78%
|
Louisiana:
|
8.07%
|
Alabama:
|
7.16%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.87%
|
Arkansas:
|
6.22%
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
2.26%
|
Idaho:
|
2.24%
|
Washington:
|
2.11%
|
Oregon:
|
2.09%
|
Colorado:
|
1.95%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
3.15%
|
Alabama:
|
1.94%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.90%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.73%
|
Tennessee:
|
1.32%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
District of Columbia:
|
-25.56%
|
Hawaii:
|
-15.53%
|
California:
|
-12.38%
|
Illinois:
|
-12.35%
|
Florida:
|
-11.47%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
South Dakota:
|
10.52%
|
Nebraska:
|
6.83%
|
Mississippi:
|
6.82%
|
Minnesota:
|
6.22%
|
Alaska:
|
4.53%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
- Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
- All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by August 5, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
