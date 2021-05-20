Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Decline Another 7% in April; At Current Rate of Improvement, Delinquencies to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels By Year's End

-- The number of past-due mortgages improved again in April, as the national delinquency rate fell to 4.66% from 5.02% in March

-- New delinquencies rose 23% from March's record lows, but are down 33% from April 2019, while more than 400,000 (14% of) homeowners past-due on their mortgages became current on payments

-- Serious delinquencies (loans 90 or more days past due but not yet in foreclosure) saw strong improvement as well, falling by 151,000 for the month

-- Nearly 1.8 million first-lien mortgages remain seriously delinquent, 1.3 million more than there were heading into the pandemic

-- Both foreclosure starts and active foreclosure inventory hit new record lows once again in April as both moratoriums and borrower forbearance plan participation continue to limit activity

-- Mortgage prepayments fell nearly 23% in April to their lowest level since May 2020, reflecting the impact on refinance activity of interest rate spikes earlier this year

-- Black Knight's April Originations Market Monitor report also showed that rate locks have fallen further over the past month, suggesting prepay volumes will likely be muted in the months to come