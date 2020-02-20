Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Fall to Lowest Level on Record, January Sees Strongest Decline in More Than a Year

- Mortgage delinquencies fell by more than 5% in January, to their lowest recorded level since 2000

- January's 14% year-over-year decline is the strongest in more than 12 months, with the rate of improvement picking up noticeably in recent months

- There are now fewer than 2 million homeowners past due on their mortgages or in active foreclosure, the fewest since March 2005

- Despite the decline in delinquencies, foreclosure starts edged upward in January, but remain nearly 15% below last year's levels

- The number of loans in active foreclosure remained relatively flat for the month (+1,000 properties in foreclosure), and down 19,000 from the same time last year, leaving the national foreclosure rate unchanged

- Though falling by 15% in January, prepayment activity remains 113% above last year's levels