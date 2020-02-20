Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Fall to Lowest Level on Record, January Sees Strongest Decline in More Than a Year
- Mortgage delinquencies fell by more than 5% in January, to their lowest recorded level since 2000
- January's 14% year-over-year decline is the strongest in more than 12 months, with the rate of improvement picking up noticeably in recent months
- There are now fewer than 2 million homeowners past due on their mortgages or in active foreclosure, the fewest since March 2005
- Despite the decline in delinquencies, foreclosure starts edged upward in January, but remain nearly 15% below last year's levels
- The number of loans in active foreclosure remained relatively flat for the month (+1,000 properties in foreclosure), and down 19,000 from the same time last year, leaving the national foreclosure rate unchanged
- Though falling by 15% in January, prepayment activity remains 113% above last year's levels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at January 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.22%
Month-over-month change: -5.37%
Year-over-year change: -14.17%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.46%
Month-over-month change: 0.41%
Year-over-year change: -9.24%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 42,800
Month-over-month change: 8.35%
Year-over-year change: -14.74%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.26%
Month-over-month change: -15.33%
Year-over-year change: 112.97%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.80%
Month-over-month change: 21.57%
Year-over-year change: -6.73%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,705,000
Month-over-month change: -98,000
Year-over-year change: -240,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 419,000
Month-over-month change: -8,000
Year-over-year change: -85,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 246,000
Month-over-month change: 1,000
Year-over-year change: -19,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,951,000
Month-over-month change: -96,000
Year-over-year change: -259,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
9.84%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.20%
|
Alabama:
|
6.26%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.10%
|
Arkansas:
|
5.79%
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
1.90%
|
Idaho:
|
1.79%
|
Oregon:
|
1.77%
|
Washington:
|
1.67%
|
Colorado:
|
1.63%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
3.00%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.74%
|
Alabama:
|
1.73%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.61%
|
Indiana:
|
1.20%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Montana:
|
-16.38%
|
Washington:
|
-15.42%
|
Idaho:
|
-14.58%
|
Maine:
|
-14.54%
|
Wyoming:
|
-13.42%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Minnesota:
|
2.69%
|
Illinois:
|
-0.67%
|
Nebraska:
|
-0.99%
|
Iowa:
|
-1.62%
|
Oklahoma:
|
-1.87%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
|
Notes:
|
1)
|
Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
|
2)
|
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by March 2, 2020.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
