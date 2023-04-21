Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record Low in March, While Prepayments Rose on Easing Rates and Seasonal Tailwinds

The national delinquency rate dropped 53 basis points (-15%) in March, falling below 3% for the first time on record, ending the month at just 2.92%

While delinquency rates almost always fall in March – as borrowers utilize tax refunds and other seasonal revenues to pay down past-due debt – the drop marked the second largest decline in the past 17 years

Factoring in March's decline, the total number of past-due mortgages (including active foreclosures) has fallen to its lowest level in nearly 23 years, dating all the way back to April 2000

Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) showed marked improvement, falling by 51K to their lowest level since March 2020 , with volumes shrinking in every state

to their lowest level since , with volumes shrinking in every state Likewise, every state saw overall delinquencies fall in March, with improvements ranging from 11.9% in Washington to 21.5% in Vermont

to 21.5% in Both foreclosure starts (+9.0%) and sales (+4.6%) rose in the month but still remain well below pre-pandemic volumes at the national level

Active foreclosure inventory held steady, but remains 31K (12%) below March 2020 levels

(12%) below levels The prepayment rate (SMM) rose to 0.50% (+44% month over month) driven, as anticipated, by seasonal tailwinds in sale-related prepayments and an increased demand for refis due to falling rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at March 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 2.92%

Month-over-month change: -15.23%

Year-over-year change: -13.23%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.46%

Month-over-month change: -0.21%

Year-over-year change: 13.24%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 32,000

Month-over-month change: 9.03%

Year-over-year change: -5.69%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.50%

Month-over-month change: 44.42%

Year-over-year change: -61.41%

Foreclosure sales: 7,500

Month-over-month change: 4.59%

Year-over-year change: 24.64%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,539,000

Month-over-month change: -272,000

Year-over-year change: -209,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 511,000

Month-over-month change: -51,000

Year-over-year change: -331,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 240,000

Month-over-month change: 0

Year-over-year change: 31,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,779,000

Month-over-month change: -272,000

Year-over-year change: -178,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 7.05 % Louisiana: 6.61 % Alabama: 5.13 % West Virginia: 4.55 % Pennsylvania: 4.53 %

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

California: 2.03 % Montana: 1.95 % Idaho: 1.86 % Washington: 1.83 % Colorado: 1.80 %

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.36 % Louisiana: 1.98 % Alabama: 1.62 % Arkansas: 1.43 % Georgia: 1.30 %

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: -28.18 % Vermont: -24.48 % Connecticut: -21.67 % New Jersey: -18.90 % New York: -18.77 %

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho: -0.60 % South Dakota: -0.93 % Florida: -4.01 % Michigan: -4.66 % Utah: -5.17 %

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom. The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by May 1, 2023. For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].

