Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Improve for the First Time Since January, While Serious Delinquencies Surge to 9-Year High

- After rising from 3.2% in January to 7.8% in May, the national delinquency rate improved for the first time in five months, falling to 7.6% in June as the overall number of past-due mortgages declined by 98,000

- Serious delinquencies - those 90 or more days past due - rose by more than 1.2 million as the initial wave of borrowers financially impacted by COVID-19 missed their third mortgage payment

- At 1.87 million, the number of seriously delinquent mortgages is now at its highest level since early 2011

- With federal foreclosure moratoriums still in place, active foreclosure inventory continues to dwindle; June's 192,000 active foreclosures were the fewest on record, dating back to 2000

- Prepayment activity hit its highest level in 16 years in June, fueled by record-low 30-year interest rates and surging refinance incentive