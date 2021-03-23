Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Rise for the First Time in Nine Months; Increase Largely Calendar-Driven But Bears Watching

- After eight consecutive months of improvement, the national mortgage delinquency rate rose in February from 5.85% to 6.0%

- The rise was largely calendar-related, as February is both a short month and ended on a Sunday -- cutting the days on which payments can be processed -- which has historically impacted performance metrics

- Delinquency rate increases were seen broadly across portfolios, geographies and asset classes

- The increase was primarily seen in early-stage delinquencies, while the number of loans 90 or more days past due but not yet in foreclosure (including those in active forbearance) saw a modest decline

- Prepayment activity edged upward in February as well, but recent 30-year interest rate increases are likely to put downward pressure on prepayment rates in the coming months

- Both foreclosure starts and active foreclosure inventory again hit new record lows, as recently extended foreclosure moratoriums continue to suppress activity