Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquency Rate Falls Below 6% for First Time in Nearly a Year, Yet 2.1M Homeowners Remain Seriously Delinquent

- The national mortgage delinquency rate fell to 5.9% in January, dropping below 6% for the first time since March 2020

- January's improvement among overall delinquencies as well as seriously past due mortgages was nearly identical to the average monthly improvement seen during the recovery to date

- While delinquencies continue to improve slowly and steadily, some 2.1 million homeowners remain 90 or more days past due but not yet in foreclosure - still five times pre-pandemic levels

- Recent forbearance and foreclosure moratorium extensions have reduced near-term risk, but at the same time may have the effect of extending the length of the recovery period

- At the current rate of improvement, 1.8 million mortgages will still be seriously delinquent at the end of June when foreclosure moratoriums on government-backed loans are currently slated to lift

- With widespread moratoriums still in place, both foreclosure starts and sales (completions) remained near record lows in January

- Prepayment activity fell by 17% month-over-month in January but remains 86% above last year's levels