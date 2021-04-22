Black Knight's First Look: National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Plunges Nearly a Full Percentage Point in March as Calendar and Economy Drive Improvement

- The national delinquency rate fell to 5.02% from 6.00% in February - a 16.4% decline - driven by a combination of economic and calendar-related tailwinds

- Over the past 20 years, delinquencies have fallen by nearly 10% on average in March due to tax return and other seasonal funds being used by homeowners to pay down past-due mortgage debt

- The decline was stronger than usual due to both January and February ending on Sunday - which tends to dampen performance and lead to following-month gains - as well as broader economic improvements

- Despite March's strong performance, some 1.9 million mortgage-holders - including those in active forbearance - are at least 90 days past due on payments

- There are 1.5 million more such serious delinquencies than at the onset of the pandemic, nearly five times pre-pandemic levels

- Active foreclosures fell to yet another record low in March due to widespread moratoriums and forbearance utilization limiting both foreclosure inflow and outflow

- Prepayments rose by 17% in March to the highest level in more than 17 years driven by a seasonal rise in home sales alongside a rise in refinance activity locked in before rates began to rise in mid-February