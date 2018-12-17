Black Knight's First Look: November Prepayment Activity Hits 10-Year Low as Refinances Fall and Housing Turnover Sees Seasonal Decline

-- Prepayment activity fell 14 percent month-over-month and 29 percent year-over-year to its lowest level since November 2008

-- Historically, prepayments were driven primarily by refinance activity but, more recently, the primary driver has become housing sales

-- The last time the prepayment rate was this low - in the heat of the financial crisis - interest rates were above 6 percent and purchase lending had fallen by more than 50 percent in a 24-month span

-- Delinquencies saw a slight seasonal increase in November, but remain 19 percent below last year's level

-- Serious delinquencies (90 or more days past due) also increased slightly for the month; now stand at 510,000

-- Foreclosure starts fell by 11 percent month-over-month, with an estimated 45,200 starts in November

-- A slight uptick in foreclosure inventory was offset by a month-over-month increase in the number of outstanding mortgages, resulting in a net decline in the national foreclosure rate