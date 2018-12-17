Black Knight's First Look: November Prepayment Activity Hits 10-Year Low as Refinances Fall and Housing Turnover Sees Seasonal Decline
-- Prepayment activity fell 14 percent month-over-month and 29 percent year-over-year to its lowest level since November 2008
-- Historically, prepayments were driven primarily by refinance activity but, more recently, the primary driver has become housing sales
-- The last time the prepayment rate was this low - in the heat of the financial crisis - interest rates were above 6 percent and purchase lending had fallen by more than 50 percent in a 24-month span
-- Delinquencies saw a slight seasonal increase in November, but remain 19 percent below last year's level
-- Serious delinquencies (90 or more days past due) also increased slightly for the month; now stand at 510,000
-- Foreclosure starts fell by 11 percent month-over-month, with an estimated 45,200 starts in November
-- A slight uptick in foreclosure inventory was offset by a month-over-month increase in the number of outstanding mortgages, resulting in a net decline in the national foreclosure rate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at November 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.71%
Month-over-month change: 1.78%
Year-over-year change: -18.53%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.52%
Month-over-month change: -0.22%
Year-over-year change: -21.95%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 45,200
Month-over-month change: -10.67%
Year-over-year change: -5.44%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.66%
Month-over-month change: -14.95%
Year-over-year change: -33.00%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.78%
Month-over-month change: -8.92%
Year-over-year change: 11.48%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,925,000
Month-over-month change: 41,000
Year-over-year change: -399,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 510,000
Month-over-month change: 11,000
Year-over-year change: -156,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 268,000
Month-over-month change: 1,000
Year-over-year change: -69,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,193,000
Month-over-month change: 41,000
Year-over-year change: -468,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
10.20%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.91%
|
Alabama:
|
6.82%
|
Arkansas:
|
6.57%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.46%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Idaho:
|
2.55%
|
California:
|
2.35%
|
Washington:
|
2.28%
|
Oregon:
|
2.27%
|
Colorado:
|
1.91%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
3.11%
|
Louisiana:
|
2.14%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.97%
|
Alabama:
|
1.94%
|
Tennessee:
|
1.46%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Florida:
|
-22.94%
|
Alaska:
|
-10.32%
|
New Jersey:
|
-7.70%
|
Texas:
|
-6.92%
|
New York:
|
-4.98%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Iowa:
|
23.54%
|
North Dakota:
|
20.90%
|
Nebraska:
|
20.67%
|
Minnesota:
|
20.19%
|
Arkansas:
|
19.59%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Jan. 7, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to dataanalyticsinfo@bkfs.com.
