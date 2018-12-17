Black Knight's First Look: November Prepayment Activity Hits 10-Year Low as Refinances Fall and Housing Turnover Sees Seasonal Decline

-- Prepayment activity fell 14 percent month-over-month and 29 percent year-over-year to its lowest level since November 2008

-- Historically, prepayments were driven primarily by refinance activity but, more recently, the primary driver has become housing sales

-- The last time the prepayment rate was this low - in the heat of the financial crisis - interest rates were above 6 percent and purchase lending had fallen by more than 50 percent in a 24-month span

-- Delinquencies saw a slight seasonal increase in November, but remain 19 percent below last year's level

-- Serious delinquencies (90 or more days past due) also increased slightly for the month; now stand at 510,000

-- Foreclosure starts fell by 11 percent month-over-month, with an estimated 45,200 starts in November

-- A slight uptick in foreclosure inventory was offset by a month-over-month increase in the number of outstanding mortgages, resulting in a net decline in the national foreclosure rate

News provided by

Black Knight, Inc.

09:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at November 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.71%
Month-over-month change: 1.78%
Year-over-year change: -18.53%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.52%
Month-over-month change: -0.22%
Year-over-year change: -21.95%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 45,200
Month-over-month change: -10.67%
Year-over-year change: -5.44%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.66%
Month-over-month change: -14.95%
Year-over-year change: -33.00%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.78%
Month-over-month change: -8.92%
Year-over-year change: 11.48%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,925,000
Month-over-month change: 41,000
Year-over-year change: -399,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 510,000
Month-over-month change: 11,000
Year-over-year change: -156,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 268,000
Month-over-month change: 1,000
Year-over-year change: -69,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,193,000
Month-over-month change: 41,000
Year-over-year change: -468,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi:

10.20%

Louisiana:

7.91%

Alabama:

6.82%

Arkansas:

6.57%

West Virginia:

6.46%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho:

2.55%

California:

2.35%

Washington:

2.28%

Oregon:

2.27%

Colorado:

1.91%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi:

3.11%

Louisiana:

2.14%

Arkansas:

1.97%

Alabama:

1.94%

Tennessee:

1.46%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Florida:

-22.94%

Alaska:

-10.32%

New Jersey:

-7.70%

Texas: 

-6.92%

New York: 

-4.98%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Iowa:

23.54%

North Dakota:

20.90%

Nebraska:

20.67%

Minnesota:

20.19%

Arkansas:

19.59%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Jan. 7, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to dataanalyticsinfo@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight Inc.                             

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackknightinc.com

Also from this source

Dec 17, 2018, 09:00 ET ServiceMac Selects Black Knight MSP System for Mortgage Loan...

Dec 10, 2018, 09:00 ET Black Knight: Total Tappable Equity Falls for First Time Since...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Black Knight's First Look: November Prepayment Activity Hits 10-Year Low as Refinances Fall and Housing Turnover Sees Seasonal Decline

News provided by

Black Knight, Inc.

09:00 ET