Black Knight's First Look: Prepayments Surge on Lower Interest Rates; Seasonal Delinquency Rate Improvement Remains Muted

-- Prepayment activity increased by 28% month-over-month, the largest single-month increase in more than 2.5 years, in response to declining interest rates and the start of the homebuying season

-- The national delinquency rate fell by 5.3% for the month, the smallest improvement for any March in six years in what is typically the strongest-performing month of the year

-- March 2019 ended on a Sunday, which has historically led to an increase in delinquencies, and came on the heels of February's atypical increase in delinquencies

-- The month's 39,700 foreclosure starts marked the lowest single-month volume in more than 18 years, while reduced outflow held active foreclosure inventory steady at 264,000

- Outstanding 90-day delinquencies have now fallen below 500,000 for the first time in more than 12 years

News provided by

Black Knight, Inc.

Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at March 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.65%
Month-over-month change: -5.30%
Year-over-year change: -1.97%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.51%
Month-over-month change: -0.16%
Year-over-year change: -18.80%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39.700
Month-over-month change: -1.49%
Year-over-year change: -23.80%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.84%
Month-over-month change: 28.09%
Year-over-year change: -4.20%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.65%
Month-over-month change: 11.61%
Year-over-year change: -2.67%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,903,000
Month-over-month change: -98,000
Year-over-year change: -9,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 493,000
Month-over-month change: -8,000
Year-over-year change: -139,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 264,000
Month-over-month change: 0
Year-over-year change: -57,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,168,000
Month-over-month change: -97,000
Year-over-year change: -64,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi:

10.25%

Louisiana: 

7.94%

Alabama: 

6.87%

West Virginia: 

6.32%

Arkansas: 

5.94%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

California: 

2.36%

Idaho: 

2.25%

Washington: 

2.18%

Oregon: 

2.16%

Colorado: 

1.91%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 

3.11%

Louisiana: 

2.09%

Alabama: 

1.95%

Arkansas: 

1.78%

Delaware: 

1.38%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

North Carolina: 

-11.38%

Washington: 

-11.13%

Indiana: 

-10.42%

Ohio: 

-9.96%

Kentucky: 

-9.78%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Rhode Island: 

2.46%

Maine: 

-0.21%

Mississippi: 

-0.75%

Virginia: 

-2.96%

Louisiana: 

-3.08%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  1. Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  2. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by May 6, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc. 

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043 

704.890.8158

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com 

mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.blackknightinc.com

Also from this source

Black Knight Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and...

Black Knight Recognized as One of Housing Finance Industry's Most ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Black Knight's First Look: Prepayments Surge on Lower Interest Rates; Seasonal Delinquency Rate Improvement Remains Muted

News provided by

Black Knight, Inc.

Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 ET