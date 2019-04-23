Black Knight's First Look: Prepayments Surge on Lower Interest Rates; Seasonal Delinquency Rate Improvement Remains Muted
-- Prepayment activity increased by 28% month-over-month, the largest single-month increase in more than 2.5 years, in response to declining interest rates and the start of the homebuying season
-- The national delinquency rate fell by 5.3% for the month, the smallest improvement for any March in six years in what is typically the strongest-performing month of the year
-- March 2019 ended on a Sunday, which has historically led to an increase in delinquencies, and came on the heels of February's atypical increase in delinquencies
-- The month's 39,700 foreclosure starts marked the lowest single-month volume in more than 18 years, while reduced outflow held active foreclosure inventory steady at 264,000
- Outstanding 90-day delinquencies have now fallen below 500,000 for the first time in more than 12 years
Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at March 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.65%
Month-over-month change: -5.30%
Year-over-year change: -1.97%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.51%
Month-over-month change: -0.16%
Year-over-year change: -18.80%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39.700
Month-over-month change: -1.49%
Year-over-year change: -23.80%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.84%
Month-over-month change: 28.09%
Year-over-year change: -4.20%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.65%
Month-over-month change: 11.61%
Year-over-year change: -2.67%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,903,000
Month-over-month change: -98,000
Year-over-year change: -9,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 493,000
Month-over-month change: -8,000
Year-over-year change: -139,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 264,000
Month-over-month change: 0
Year-over-year change: -57,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,168,000
Month-over-month change: -97,000
Year-over-year change: -64,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
10.25%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.94%
|
Alabama:
|
6.87%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.32%
|
Arkansas:
|
5.94%
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
2.36%
|
Idaho:
|
2.25%
|
Washington:
|
2.18%
|
Oregon:
|
2.16%
|
Colorado:
|
1.91%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
3.11%
|
Louisiana:
|
2.09%
|
Alabama:
|
1.95%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.78%
|
Delaware:
|
1.38%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
North Carolina:
|
-11.38%
|
Washington:
|
-11.13%
|
Indiana:
|
-10.42%
|
Ohio:
|
-9.96%
|
Kentucky:
|
-9.78%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Rhode Island:
|
2.46%
|
Maine:
|
-0.21%
|
Mississippi:
|
-0.75%
|
Virginia:
|
-2.96%
|
Louisiana:
|
-3.08%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
- Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
- All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by May 6, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
