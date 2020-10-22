Black Knight's First Look: Serious Delinquencies Improved in September for the First Time Since the Start of the Pandemic

- The number of seriously delinquent mortgages (90+ days) fell by 43,000 in September, marking the first such improvement in serious delinquencies since the start of the pandemic

- More than 2.3 million homeowners -- five times the number entering 2020 -- remain 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure

- The national delinquency rate fell in September to 6.66%, down from 6.88% the month prior

- Early-stage delinquencies continue to show strong improvement, with rolls from current to 30-days delinquent, as well as the number of borrowers less than 90 days delinquent, having returned to pre-pandemic levels

- Both foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales continue to remain muted given the widespread foreclosure moratoriums still in place

- After a slight pull back in August, prepayment activity jumped above 3% in September for the first time in more than 16 years, fueled by record low rates and an elongated home buying season