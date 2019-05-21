Black Knight's First Look: Strong April Mortgage Performance Pushes National Delinquency Rate to New Record Low; Prepayment Activity Continues to Rise

-- Following a slow start to the year, the national delinquency rate fell by more than 5% month-over-month; at 3.47%, it is now at its lowest level on record dating back to 2000

-- Serious delinquencies - loans 90 or more days past due, but not yet in foreclosure - fell to 474,000, marking a 124,000 year-over-year decline and a 12-year low

-- While monthly foreclosure starts edged up slightly from March's 18-year low, the number of loans in active foreclosure continued to shrink, hitting a more than 13-year low in April

-- Prepayment activity continues to press upward, driven by a combination of low interest rates and seasonal increases in home sale activity

-- The prepayment rate on first-lien mortgages rose 17% from March, bringing the three-month aggregate increase to 67%