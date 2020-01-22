Black Knight's First Look: Strong Close to 2019 Pushes Mortgage Delinquency Rate to Near Record Low
- Mortgage delinquencies fell by nearly 4% month-over-month to within 0.04% of the record low set in May 2019 and more than 12% below last year's level
- The national foreclosure rate fell again in December to reach a new 14-year low, and the lowest on record outside the final five months of 2005
- 2019 ended with just over two million borrowers past due on their mortgage (including active foreclosures) - down 236,000 from the same time last year and the lowest year-end volume since the turn of the century
- After falling by 19% in November, prepayment rates ticked upward in December, suggesting that the recent leveling off of interest rates has had a flattening effect on refinance activity
Jan 22, 2020, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at December 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.40%
Month-over-month change: -3.75%
Year-over-year change: -12.43%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.46%
Month-over-month change: -1.57%
Year-over-year change: -11.59%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,500
Month-over-month change: 17.91%
Year-over-year change: -14.69%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.48%
Month-over-month change: 1.43%
Year-over-year change: 125.99%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.48%
Month-over-month change: -4.47%
Year-over-year change: 7.70%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,803,000
Month-over-month change: -65,000
Year-over-year change: -210,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 427,000
Month-over-month change: -12,000
Year-over-year change: -84,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 245,000
Month-over-month change: -3,000
Year-over-year change: -26,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,047,000
Month-over-month change: -69,000
Year-over-year change: -236,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 9.99%
Louisiana: 7.58%
West Virginia: 6.54%
Alabama: 6.53%
Arkansas: 6.07%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
California: 2.01%
Idaho: 1.91%
Oregon: 1.84%
Washington: 1.77%
Colorado: 1.74%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 2.98%
Louisiana: 1.80%
Alabama: 1.72%
Arkansas: 1.63%
West Virginia: 1.21%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Montana: -16.35%
Washington: -16.18%
District of Columbia: -15.90%
Idaho: -14.76%
North Dakota: -14.32%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Arkansas: -2.53%
Arizona: -4.35%
Nevada: -4.62%
Illinois: -4.66%
West Virginia: -4.73%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Feb. 3, 2020.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
|
For more information:
|
Michelle Kersch
|
Mitch Cohen
|
Black Knight, Inc.
|
Black Knight, Inc.
|
904.854.5043
|
704.890.8158
SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.
