Black Knight's First Look: Strong Close to 2019 Pushes Mortgage Delinquency Rate to Near Record Low

- Mortgage delinquencies fell by nearly 4% month-over-month to within 0.04% of the record low set in May 2019 and more than 12% below last year's level

- The national foreclosure rate fell again in December to reach a new 14-year low, and the lowest on record outside the final five months of 2005

- 2019 ended with just over two million borrowers past due on their mortgage (including active foreclosures) - down 236,000 from the same time last year and the lowest year-end volume since the turn of the century

- After falling by 19% in November, prepayment rates ticked upward in December, suggesting that the recent leveling off of interest rates has had a flattening effect on refinance activity