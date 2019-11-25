Black Knight's First Look: Strong Decline in October Mortgage Delinquencies; Refi Wave Pushes Prepayments to Highest Level in More than Six Years

- The national delinquency rate fell to 3.39% in October, a nearly 7% decline from last year, and within 0.03% of the record low set in May 2019

- Serious delinquencies fell by 10,000 from September, while the number of loans in active foreclosure edged up slightly (+3,000)

- Prepayment activity climbed another 16% in October to the highest level since May 2013

- Prepays are now up 134% year-over-year as refinancing homeowners continue to take advantage of low interest rates

- However, modest rises in 30-year rates in recent weeks - coupled with seasonal slowing in home sales - may dampen prepayment rates in coming months