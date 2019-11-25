Black Knight's First Look: Strong Decline in October Mortgage Delinquencies; Refi Wave Pushes Prepayments to Highest Level in More than Six Years
- The national delinquency rate fell to 3.39% in October, a nearly 7% decline from last year, and within 0.03% of the record low set in May 2019
- Serious delinquencies fell by 10,000 from September, while the number of loans in active foreclosure edged up slightly (+3,000)
- Prepayment activity climbed another 16% in October to the highest level since May 2013
- Prepays are now up 134% year-over-year as refinancing homeowners continue to take advantage of low interest rates
- However, modest rises in 30-year rates in recent weeks - coupled with seasonal slowing in home sales - may dampen prepayment rates in coming months
Nov 25, 2019, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at October 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39%
Month-over-month change: -3.82%
Year-over-year change: -6.92%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.48%
Month-over-month change: 1.05%
Year-over-year change: -6.21%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 43,900
Month-over-month change: 11.42%
Year-over-year change: -13.24%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.81%
Month-over-month change: 16.41%
Year-over-year change: 134.20%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.75%
Month-over-month change: 12.55%
Year-over-year change: -10.12%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,786,000
Month-over-month change: -68,000
Year-over-year change: -98,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 433,000
Month-over-month change: -10,000
Year-over-year change: -66,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 255,000
Month-over-month change: 3,000
Year-over-year change: -12,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,041,000
Month-over-month change: -65,000
Year-over-year change: -111,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 10.18%
Louisiana: 7.72%
Alabama: 6.68%
West Virginia: 6.34%
Arkansas: 6.13%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
California: 2.01%
Idaho: 1.96%
Oregon: 1.86%
Washington: 1.81%
Colorado: 1.73%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 3.03%
Louisiana: 1.88%
Alabama: 1.86%
Arkansas: 1.67%
Tennessee: 1.23%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska: -15.67%
Washington: -10.89%
District of Columbia: -10.84%
California: -10.58%
Hawaii: -10.34%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Iowa: 8.49%
Arkansas: 6.97%
Oklahoma: 5.32%
Indiana: 4.36%
Arizona: 3.86%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Dec. 9, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
For more information:
Michelle Kersch
Mitch Cohen
Black Knight, Inc.
Black Knight, Inc.
904.854.5043
704.890.8158
