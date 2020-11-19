Black Knight's Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices Now Available on Refinitiv Eikon, Enabling Access to Financial Professionals Worldwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), recently announced the real-time distribution of its Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices™ (OBMMI™) on Refinitiv Eikon. This data collaboration is another step forward to make the Optimal Blue proprietary rate indices more easily accessible to a broader market segment. Eikon's inclusion of OBMMI provides a superior level of insight and visibility into the daily movement of mortgage rates and the key drivers of mortgage pricing to portfolio managers, traders, lenders, servicers, and other Eikon users.

Refinitiv's open Eikon platform brings together industry data, as well as research and analysis tools, to support financial services professionals across the globe. Eikon enables professionals to monitor markets, generate ideas, and develop investment strategies and securities through access to financial analysis data sourced from a broad range of trusted data resources such as Black Knight. As a direct result of this collaboration, Refinitiv now provides an access point to this valuable mortgage market data, enabling smarter and more informed decision-making in the financial services industry.

"Black Knight provides some of the most impactful and widely used content in the mortgage industry," said Adam Quinones, Global Head of Mortgages and ABS at Refinitiv. "The integration of OBMMI into Eikon further illustrates Refinitiv's commitment to drive transparency and innovation in the financial services marketplace."

Black Knight's OBMMI was created to provide mortgage and finance professionals and market participants with greater visibility into how key credit factors impact mortgage pricing. Based on actual locked rates, each of the 16 mortgage-rate indices are developed around the most popular mortgage loan products and the primary credit-related attributes that impact mortgage pricing. OBMMI can be compared through compelling, interactive and configurable visualizations to provide an unprecedented level of daily insight into mortgage rate trends.

"Based on actual rate locks across 35% of all mortgages closed nationwide, OBMMI sets the standard for providing the most comprehensive and in-depth insights to key industry stakeholders," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "We are proud to be among Refinitiv's network of content providers. It's our privilege to bring the industry's only transaction-based set of mortgage indices to the Eikon platform, as well as to its wide range of financial services professionals, who rely upon it every day."

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community—driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit www.refinitiv.com.

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

