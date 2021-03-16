Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE Delivers Deep, System-to-System API Integration with Freddie Mac for Significant Value to Mutual Clients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that it has completed integration of its industry-leading Optimal Blue PPE engine with Freddie Mac's Loan Selling Advisor® Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). By connecting the two in real-time, the Optimal Blue PPE further enhances efficiencies and secondary marketing processes by fully automating the pricing of Freddie Mac loans.

The highly anticipated integration, available to all Freddie Mac sellers that leverage the Optimal Blue PPE, enables users to leverage automated processes to access and price Freddie Mac loans with ease. The previous authentication process has been replaced with a streamlined setup that provides quick access to the robust functionality housed within the Freddie Mac platform. Additionally, the integration enables mutual clients to increase pricing accuracy, augment operational efficiencies, shorten processing times and scale more effectively.

"In a market that demands efficiency, accuracy and automation, we are proud to deliver this integration with Freddie Mac's Loan Selling Advisor and enable mutual clients to price these loans as efficiently as possible," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "We remain aligned with Freddie Mac's commitment to deliver compelling innovations and position our mutual clients on the forefront of technology."

Freddie Mac's Loan Selling Advisor is also integrated with Black Knight's Resitrader and CompassPoint™ solutions. Through this variety of collaborative efforts and integrations, Black Knight provides an efficient, end-to-end user experience for loan officers and secondary marketing professionals that conduct business with Freddie Mac.

