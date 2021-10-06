Black Knight's Surefire Marketing Automation Solution Enhanced With New Tools for Wholesale Mortgage Lenders, Brokers and Other Third-Party Originators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help improve marketing performance for mortgage lenders' wholesale divisions , Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced the launch of a new broker portal and a smart broker assignment capability within Surefire , its industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software.

Surefire is the mortgage lending industry's most widely used marketing automation and creative content solution. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Surefire helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new customers, earn repeat business and gain referrals. With intuitive, automated workflows and award-winning content of interest to borrowers, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients. Surefire's new broker portal makes it easy for brokers and other third-party originators (TPOs) to access white-labeled marketing collateral from their wholesale partners for distribution to their customers and prospects. The portal now features a new tool that gives TPOs real-time access to deal status and contact data, so they can stay informed as brokered loans progress from application to underwriting to clear-to-close.

"For a long time, mortgage lenders have looked for an efficient way to deliver marketing support to their wholesale operations while honoring their broker partners' preference to keep individual branding front and center," said Rich Gagliano, president, Origination Technologies, Black Knight. "Our new Surefire broker portal empowers wholesale lenders to better manage their TPOs and create impactful marketing materials at scale that their brokers can use to connect with customers and promote their individual brand."

In addition, Surefire has enhanced its contact management system with a smart broker assignment feature. This new capability makes it easier for wholesale account executives to group and manage brokers within their assigned territories.

"Surefire has a well-established reputation as the marketing engine that drives retail and consumer-direct mortgage operations," Gagliano continued. "We are pleased to now offer a well-rounded set of features geared specifically toward brokers that gives lenders everything they need to drive wholesale division growth."

