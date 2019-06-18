Black Lotus Labs identifies tiering structure of pervasive botnet

MONROE, La., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New intelligence from Black Lotus Labs, reveals undocumented tactics spam botnet Emotet uses to hide and spread, while its operators have shifted their focus to offering its botnet as a service to other bad actors.

Read the Black Lotus Labs Emotet Blog: http://www.centurylink.com/business/enterprise/blog/thinkgig/emotet-illuminated-mapping-a-tiered-botnet-using-global-network-forensics/

Emotet C2 Botnet Architecture

Through a complex and tiered command and control (C2) infrastructure, this globally distributed botnet is one of the most prolific spam botnets in operation today. Emotet demonstrates the ongoing evolution of botnet operators and the network of infected devices they rely on to conduct criminal activities on the internet. Black Lotus Labs is the threat and research operations arm of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL).

Part of the danger of Emotet is how pervasive it is. "Over the past six months, we have, on average, identified 40,000 unique Emotet bots daily," said Mike Benjamin, Head of Black Lotus Labs. Through our network visibility and advanced analysis, CenturyLink can identify and respond to sophisticated threats like Emotet.

Key Takeaways:

Emotet's command structure has evolved to using infected endpoints (bots) as another layer of hierarchy. These Bot C2s have represented 80% of C2s in 2019.

Over the last 30 days, more than 17,000 unique bot IP addresses associated with Emotet C2s were also associated with Trickbot C2s.

Using network analysis, Black Lotus Labs can observe as Emotet botnets change to new C2s, sometimes even before they are distributed.

During the month of May 2019 alone, Black Lotus Labs identified and validated 310 unique C2 IP addresses.

alone, Black Lotus Labs identified and validated 310 unique C2 IP addresses. By emulating the protocol to validate the Emotet C2, Black Lotus labs identified Emotet C2s seven days faster than other sources.

Due to Emotet's rapidly changing and complex infrastructure, Black Lotus Labs continues to work with industry peers to keep up to date with and protect our customers from this threat.

