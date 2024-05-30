Black Market Gambling Steals $9.5 Billion From NY, NJ, MN

Illegals Reign Supreme Even After Legalization

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) and Yield Sec (YS) today share a new report on the U.S. online gambling marketplace revealing $9.5 billion in illegal gambling in just three states — New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota — representing nearly a quarter of the total $40.92 billion in illegal gross gaming revenue (GGR) across America's total online gambling marketplace. New Jersey was selected for its longest history of iGambling, New York for being a legal online sports betting-only state, and Minnesota which does not have legal iGambling.

CFG commissioned YS, an online marketplace intelligence platform, to monitor, analyze and assess the split of total online gambling share between legal and illegal operators. In their first report, YS data revealed significant dominance by illegal operators across the American online gaming experience. Today's report follows USA Report One, which investigated the total U.S. marketplace and a special analysis of online gambling on Super Bowl LVIII.

"The dominance of illegal online gambling operators remains unchallenged despite the expansion of legal gambling," said CFG founder Derek Webb. "Sector-friendly legislation, regulation, and tax rates have not made much of a dent. Despite wildly different legal regimes, these three states continue to accommodate over 800 illegal operators who operate with zero regard for state law."

"This is one reason why we need federal involvement in the oversight of online gambling. We are eager to equip policymakers with real, reliable data, so that we can have more informed, balanced debate, and ultimately smarter gambling policy," Webb added.

"This data and analysis exposes a stark reality: illegal gambling operators are brazenly stealing money from state and federal coffers, and legitimate American industry," said Ismail Vali, founder and CEO of Yield Sec. "It's time for the federal government to end this theft in broad daylight."

Key Findings:

Illegal gambling operators usurp $9.5 billion from New York , New Jersey and Minnesota

operators usurp from , and New York (legal for online sports betting only): Of the total online marketplace GGR, 49% ( $3.4 billion ) goes to illegal online casino gaming, with a further 27% ( $1.9 billion ) to illegal online sports betting

(legal for online sports only): Of the total online marketplace GGR, 49% ( ) goes to illegal online gaming, with a further 27% ( ) to illegal online sports New Jersey (legal for online sports betting and online casino ): Of the total online marketplace GGR, 22% ( $996 million ) goes to illegal online sports betting and 16% ( $719 million ) to illegal online casino gaming

(legal for online sports and online ): Of the total online marketplace GGR, 22% ( ) goes to illegal online sports and 16% ( ) to illegal online gaming Minnesota (Not legal for online sports betting or online casino ): Of the total online marketplace GGR, 38% ( $929 million ) goes to illegal online sports betting and 62% ( $1.5 billion ) to illegal online casino gaming.

Link to full report: https://cdn.sanity.io/files/42ezp3kj/production/bbacc9a5e1f85a27763d98b13ac1590a4c1ca568.pdf

