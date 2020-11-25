Black Market Launches Virtual Platform To Showcase Black Designers

"The influence of the Black community and Black designers on fashion is undeniable, but that's often not reflected in the opportunities provided to us," said Terrence J. "I'm excited to partner with Black Market , to give Black designers a much-needed platform to showcase Black Excellence, and help level the playing field in fashion."

Despite the noted influence of the Black community on global fashion trends, Black designers have historically not been provided with the same prominent opportunities as their peers to advance on the business side of the fashion industry. To help bridge this gap, Black Market is partnering with designers, entertainers, and fashion brands for a unique and immersive fashion experience designed exclusively for Black designers to showcase their work and for consumers to have easy access for purchase.

In partnership with TMNA, selected designers participating in the Black Market virtual fashion event will select one item from their collection, to be featured exclusively in the Toyota Closet. The Toyota Closet will house limited edition looks from the Black designers, all of which can only be accessed through the virtual closet. Consumers can register for free access to the Toyota Closet here.

"Toyota is proud to partner with Black Market in their work to celebrate and honor emerging Black designers," said Kelsey Charles, engagement marketing planner, TMNA. "We are committed to supporting diverse platforms that not only champion creativity but promote inclusivity."

The virtual fashion event will kick off on November 25 and culminates on Black Friday, November 27. It will include virtual runway shows, interviews with the featured designers, exclusive fashion giveaways, and appearances from Terrence J, to support the featured brands on Black Market, including: New Levels New Devils, Lila Nicole Swimwear, Shift Style House, Legacy History Pride, House of Bartholomew, Tote N Carry, Gabriel Salcedo, and Miguel Wilson Collection. For more information on the featured brands and designers, visit Black Market Showroom.

"While Fashion Week has annually been a showcase for top fashion brands and designers, for many Black designers it was never their platform," said Derrick Brown, Founder, Black Market. "With Black Market, and our partnership with Toyota and Terrence J, we're happy to create a platform for Black designers to showcase their work, and also provide a marketplace for their designs that makes it accessible for consumers."

About Black Market

While the prominent role Black people play setting global fashion trends is undeniable Black designers are being denied their rightful place in the business side of the cultural trends they are constantly creating. To combat this, Black Market is partnering with designers, entertainers and brands to deliver unique and immersive experiences designed exclusively for Black designers. Black Market is digital/mobile destination created to give Black designers a tool to showcase, promote and sell their products and consumers a destination where they can discover and purchase the top Black owned brands.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

