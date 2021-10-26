Black Mental Health Alliance Hosts 3rd Annual Dr. Maxie T. Collier VIP Reception and Awards Celebration (MTC)

BALTIMORE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 28, 2021, The Black Mental Health Alliance (BMHA) will host its third annual Dr. Maxie T. Collier VIP Experience and Awards Celebration at BMHA headquarters in Baltimore, MD. Willie Moore Jr. of the WillieMooreJrShow.com will serve as the host.The event was created as a fundraiser and a celebration of the life, work and vision of BMHA's principal founder Dr. Maxie T. Collier. This year's theme, "Honoring and Celebrating Our Legacy, Our Healing, Our Moment" speaks to the brilliance, resilience and dedication of mental health providers and those providing mental health and wellness support to the black community. The VIP Experience begins at 5pm with a fireside chat, dinner, and awards ceremony to follow.

The fireside chat, "I Am Not My Trauma: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health and Wellness" will be moderated by BMHA Executive Director Andrea Brown and Dr. LaKeita Carter, Vice Chair BMHA Board. Panelists include Shanti Das, Founder of Silence the Shame and Corey Minor Smith, Lawyer, Author and Motivator . Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will deliver the keynote address. Culminating the night's celebration will be the award's ceremony. Phoenix Arising Award Honorees:



Dr. Alfiee Breeland-Noble - Psychologist, Scientist, Media Contributor

Dr. Na'im Akbar - Clinical Psychologist Distinguished, Scholar, Author

Roberta's Annette March-Grier - Roberta's House, President, RN, CNN Hero,

Fanon Hill & Natasha Daya - Co-Founders, Youth Resiliency Institute,

"The 2021 Black Mental Health Alliance VIP Experience and Awards Ceremony honors the commitment, innovation and brilliance of those committed to the mental health and wellness of the black community."

The 2021 Sponsors: Annie E. Casey Foundation, Behavioral Health Administration Baltimore, Institute for HEALing LLC, University of Maryland School of Psychiatry, and Lillie Mae Carroll Jackson School

For over 35 years, The Black Mental Health Alliance has served as a mental health and social advocacy nonprofit forum to lead and promote culturally grounded approaches to behavioral health access, quality and integration for the black community. BMHA's work is more critical than ever and the organization is excited to celebrate the commitment and excellence of those who serve in this work.

To learn more, visit www.blackmentalhealth.com .

