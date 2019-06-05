Black Mesa Casino and Black Mesa Travel Center Launch Konami's SYNKROS Casino Management System

"Our aim is to give each guest the opportunity for a memorable social connection and first class entertainment," Steven Penhall, general manager at Black Mesa Casino. "Because of SYNKROS' robust player loyalty rewards, thrilling tournament games, and floor-wide bonusing events, we're able to differentiate our guest experience even further with new gaming touchpoints."

Konami's award-winning True-Time Tournaments allow Black Mesa to deploy system-delivered tournament games to all qualified players simultaneously or on-demand, directly through the primary screen of any equipped machine. SuperSeries is a number-pick, lotto-style bonus game that can randomly occur across the entire casino floor, with configurable consolations prizes and a big jackpot progressive.

"One of the key components of Black Mesa's growth and success is its community-centered approach," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Considering the organization's longstanding strength in player connection, service, and engagement, it has been especially rewarding to partner together to build upon that foundation with new systems-delivered entertainment and personalized rewards."

SYNKROS System Oracle database allows Black Mesa Casino and Black Mesa Travel Center to leverage powerful reporting tools, for ad-hoc query, reporting, and analysis. This gives administrative, managerial, and leadership staff the ability to review custom reports within seconds of the initial query.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

About Black Mesa Casino

Black Mesa Casino, on San Felipe Pueblo, invites guests to enjoy 600+ casino slots, classic dinning, and thrilling player rewards in a comfortable gaming atmosphere. Located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, Black Mesa combines friendly service and fun entertainment to give its customers the best possible experience. Players can also enjoy connected rewards at its sister location, Black Mesa Travel Center, which includes a restaurant, grocery store, cigarette shop, laundromat, gas station, and slot stop. For more information, visit blackmesacasino.com.

