Black Moon Energy Engages JPL for Robotic Lunar Mission Focused on Recovery of Helium-3 for Fusion Energy

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Moon Energy Corporation ("BMEC"), a Helium-3 production and supply company, today announced plans to execute a robotic mission to the surface of the Moon to gather data and perform certain operations critical to de-risking a Helium-3 production operation. Helium-3 is extremely rare on Earth but plentiful on the Moon, and is an ideal fusion energy fuel.

Black Moon Energy's founders bring expertise from the energy, space, and legal sectors. The BMEC leadership team has extensive experience developing and managing large-scale, technical projects ranging from Prudhoe Bay and Kazakhstan to the International Space Station.

BMEC will lead mission management, resource-assessment strategy, and large-scale operations planning. As global leaders in robotic space exploration, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Caltech, which manages JPL, have been engaged to oversee the mission's robotic systems, scientific instrumentation, data acquisition, and mission operations.

"By combining Black Moon's expertise in resource development with JPL and Caltech's renowned scientific and engineering capabilities, we are building the knowledge base required to power a new era of clean, abundant, and affordable energy for the entire planet," said David Warden, CEO of BMEC.

The Moon contains significant quantities of Helium-3 deposited by the solar wind over billions of years, and BMEC believes Helium-3 is the most promising solution to the world's accelerating energy challenges. Helium-3 fusion releases 4 million times more energy than the combustion of fossil fuels and four times more energy than traditional nuclear fission, without the associated environmental hazards. Moreover, the Helium-3 fusion reaction produces no primary radioactive products. It is safe and clean, simplifying power plant configuration and operations. Even when sourced from the Moon, the Helium-3 fusion fuel cycle results in a cost of electricity on the grid well below that in most markets and considerably below that resulting from use of alternative fusion fuels. Moreover, there is enough lunar Helium-3 to power humanity for thousands of years.

According to the 2025 Fusion Industry Association, more than 1 billion people still lack access to electricity, and hundreds of millions more rely on unreliable power systems. Commercial fusion power—expected to integrate directly into existing electrical grids by the mid-2030s—offers a transformative solution. Bloomberg estimates the global fusion industry could reach $40 trillion, and over 50 companies worldwide are now pursuing fusion reactor technologies. In the 12 months ending July 2025 alone, the fusion sector raised $2.64 billion in public and private investment.

BMEC's initial year-long lunar expedition will provide the first decision-quality dataset for Helium-3 production operations. Information from the mission will support potential applications in fusion power generation, national security systems, quantum computing, radiation detection, medical imaging, and cryogenic technologies. Insights from the mission will guide BMEC's long-term strategy for establishing a sustainable cost-effective Helium-3 supply chain from the lunar surface.

Black Moon Energy Corporation is a privately funded natural-resource and lunar-development company with deep experience in energy and aerospace. BMEC's vision is to pioneer Helium-3 fueled fusion to raise the global standard of living and address climate-driven energy concerns. The company aims to execute one robotic lunar delineation mission within five years to collect data, perform experiments, and de-risk future Helium-3 production for long-term development.

