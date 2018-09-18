Black Mountain Products Launches Website Upgrades

ELKHORN, Wis., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkhorn fitness equipment manufacturer, Black Mountain Products has announced the launch of its redesigned website. The new site showcases resistance bands, home gym and yoga equipment, and other fitness accessories produced by the Wisconsin-based company. In addition to Black Mountain merchandise updates, the recent redesign also incorporates new fitness resources and improves visitors' user experience.

According to a Black Mountain Products spokesperson, "Our fitness equipment is continually tested and improved, so the fresh website highlights our newest, most innovative products. Whether you're a fitness beginner or have years of experience with home gym and resistance equipment, the site's product profiles and exercise tutorials can help you reach your health and wellness goals." Chicago-area web design company, Zadro Web was selected for the Black Mountain Products website redesign project. "The new website facilitates seamless customer care, and we'll also use the online resource to connect with our growing network of distribution partners," said the spokesperson.

Black Mountain Products is expanding its dealer network to meet growing demand for its fitness accessories, resistance training products, gym equipment, and yoga merchandise. The redesigned website puts a fresh face on the Black Mountain brand and offers opportunities for affiliates, wholesalers, and manufacturing partners. The revamped site's Become a Partner page outlines various ways affiliates and dealers can work with B.M.P., promoting sales.

"Sellers can partner with Black Mountain Products in a number of different ways," said a company spokesperson. "We offer a customizable, multi-tier affiliate program, supported by a dedicated management team. The platform pays commissions on every sale and gives affiliates the tools needed to successfully market B.M.P. home gym equipment, yoga products, and resistance bands." Wholesalers are also invited to connect with the company via the new website. According to the spokesperson, "Approved resellers and dealers receive wholesale discounts, creating opportunities to expand their business revenue, selling Black Mountain Products. The new Become a Partner page serves as a portal to our dynamic programs, for sellers. Whether you decide to become an authorized Black Mountain Products retailer, or promote your brand with B.M.P., a rewarding partnership is a few mouse clicks away."

As an industry-leading manufacturer of resistance bands, stability balls, and home gym fitness equipment, Black Mountain Products plays a prominent role developing new fitness technology. As well as promoting B.M.P. branded goods, the company's manufacturing program also provides guidance for external production partners, helping inventors design, manufacture, warehouse, and distribute custom fitness products.

About Black Mountain Products

Black Mountain Products, Inc.® (B.M.P.®) is an Elkhorn, Wisconsin-based manufacturing company, providing high quality home gym equipment, resistance bands, yoga products, and fitness accessories. The family-owned manufacturer serves amateur fitness enthusiasts, as well as personal trainers and health/wellness professionals. Free Shipping (48 states), 100% Authentic, Lifetime Warranty.

Phone: 815-322-2028

Address: 975 Koopman Ln, Elkhorn, WI 53121 USA

Email: webstore@blackmountainproducts.com

Website: https://blackmountainproducts.com

