Black Oak Casino Resort Continues Commitment to Family Entertainment via Partnerships with Kids Quest, Cyber Quest, and The Charlie

TUOLUMNE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 18 months of negotiation, Black Oak Casino Resort has announced a partnership with Kids Quest and Cyber Quest, the nation's leading provider of safe, secure, and professionally supervised children's entertainment centers. This collaboration will elevate the family-friendly atmosphere at Black Oak Casino Resort, offering an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages. In addition, Black Oak Casino Resort will be welcoming The Charlie, a pizza restaurant that is modeled after the beloved local pizza establishment, the St. Charles Saloon located in the nearby Columbia State Historic Park.

This partnership with Kids Quest and Cyber Quest brands will bring the renowned brands to Black Oak Casino Resort, providing a dynamic range of entertainment options tailored to families.

Kids Quest offers a supervised play area filled with interactive games, creative activities, and exploration opportunities for children 30 months to 12 years old. Cyber Quest presents an exciting arcade experience with a wide variety of family-friendly games for kids and teens.

Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians who are dedicated to creating a wholesome, family experience for the Tuolumne community.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kids Quest and Cyber Quest, a leader in family entertainment," said Ty Day Jr, Chair of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. "With this partnership, Black Oak Casino Resort reinforces its commitment to providing a welcoming environment for guests of all ages. The addition of Kids Quest and Cyber Quest facilities will complement the existing amenities at the casino, including world-class gaming, dining, and live entertainment options."

Troy Dunkley, CEO of Kids Quest/Cyber Quest said, "We are thrilled that Kids Quest and Cyber Quest will be the next family attractions at Black Oak Casino Resort! Alongside Elevate and the upcoming kid's pool upgrades, we're confident that our addition will open up exciting new opportunities for family travelers. A combination of all of these amenities will make family travel more enjoyable."

With an incredible history reaching back to 1851, the St. Charles Saloon in Columbia State Historic Park is a popular local institution that serves up some of the most sought-after pizzas in the entire county. Black Oak Casino Resort is pleased to partner with the owners of the St. Charles Saloon for a new venture, named The Charlie, which will feature some of the original pies that have become a staple here in the community and was voted the Best Pizza in Tuolumne County in 2023 by the Union Democrat's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The Charlie is set to open its doors in June 2024.

"We are extremely excited to bring the amazing pizza St. Charles Saloon is known for to Black Oak Casino Resort," added Day. "The Charlie will bring those same incredible creations to our guests, providing a delicious meal for the entire family."

About Black Oak Casino Resort

Located in Tuolumne, Calif. in the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills, Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The resort encompasses 164,770 square feet of entertainment, including 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games, and high-limit and smoke-free gaming. Guests can enjoy casual and upscale dining, plus full bars with craft beer and cocktails, live entertainment, and 24-lane bowling alley. THE HOTEL features 148 luxury rooms and a full-service conference and event center. The RV Park offers 85 full-hookup sites, plus a clubhouse with pool and spa. blackoakcasino.com

About Kids Quest/Cyber Quest

Established in 1992, Kids Quest stands as the nation's largest hourly childcare provider. This family-owned childcare has provided over 35 million hours of care throughout its 30-year history. Catering to children aged 30 months through 12 years, Kids Quest facilities boast a captivating array of age-appropriate activities. Whether belting out tunes on the karaoke stage, diving into the latest video games, or conquering the towering Quest play structure, there's something to delight guests of every age.

Cyber Quest is a one-of-a-kind amenity designed exclusively for resort patrons and their little ones. Offering a safe haven from violent game content, Cyber Quest ensures arcade gameplay that's both engaging and family-friendly. Our vibrant arcades offer skill-based games that promise thrills for guests of all ages. And let's not forget the excitement of our Prize Zone, where tickets earned from gameplay lead to a treasure trove of rewards, from charming trinkets to cutting-edge electronics.

With the addition of Black Oak, the company will operate 34 facilities within 19 resort destinations across the United States. For more information or to review a listing of locations, visit kidsquest.com.

About St. Charles Saloon

With a noted history dating back to 1851, the St. Charles Saloon in Columbia State Historic Park. This original Gold Rush Saloon serves up hand-crafted pizza, delectable calzones, and delicious oven-baked sandwiches along with a selection of fine ales and beers.

SOURCE Black Oak Casino