Black Owned Business Directory and Resource Platform Official Black Wall Street Launches Annual OBWS Entrepreneur of The Year Awards presented by Snapchat

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges including OBWS Founder Mandy Bowman, Brianne Garrett of Forbes, Imani Ellis of The CCNYC & CULTURECON, Courtney Blount of Snap Inc, and Serial Entrepreneur Everette Taylor. Winners will be announced by Friday, August 28th, 2020.

Of creating the awards Bowman shares "Our goal is to create more opportunities to reward and support black-owned businesses. We're elated to kick-off the awards as one of many initiatives centered around black-owned businesses."

Participants can be self or peer nominated via www.officialblackwallstreet.com/OBWSAwards . To be considered, applications must be submitted by Sun. August 16th, 2020 11:59 PM EST.

About Official Black Wall Street,

Founded by Mandy Bowman in 2016, Official Black Wall Street(OBWS) is a next generation platform connecting consumers with black-owned businesses. Since originally starting as a spreadsheet in 2014 following the shooting of Mike Brown, OBWS has become the largest platform including the OBWS app helping black-owned businesses gain exposure, leads, and connect to much needed resources. OBWS boasts over 789K in social media followers, 278K in app downloads, and 600k+ in monthly pageviews.

Learn more by visiting OfficialBlackwallstreet.com follow @OBWSapp on Twitter and @OfficialBlackWallStreet on all other social media channels.

About Snap Inc.

We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

For media inquiries contact:

[email protected]

de1989.co

SOURCE Official Black Wall Street

Related Links

https://officialblackwallstreet.com

