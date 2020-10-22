Black-Owned Businesses Pioneer Black Friday by Accepting Cryptocurrency

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Black Friday is developing into a profound shopping experience for the Black community, thanks to the Black founded cryptocurrency Guapcoin ($GUAP), in conjunction with a movement called "Guap Friday".

Every Black Friday, shoppers search for the best discounts possible, which are usually offered by retail giants like Walmart and Amazon. While initiatives like Small Business Saturday encourage buyers to support local creatives and shops, there is rarely such a strong effort to support and market Black business owners. And as COVID-19 has had a greater impact on Black entrepreneurs than any other demographic, this holiday season will be especially challenging.

The organizers of Guap Friday are taking this opportunity to introduce the Black community to shopping with their own digital currencies like Guapcoin. Cryptocurrencies offer a safe, smart alternative to dollars. An increasing number of merchants are accepting digital currencies, and Guapcoin may be the best way to track and grow a real Black dollar.

Real "Black Dollars" Data

With blockchain and cryptocurrency, Guapcoin aims to dispel the myth of the "disappearing dollar" with data that demonstrates the potential growth factor not just to coin holders, but to future businesses and investors in Black entrepreneurs. In order to achieve this, Guap Friday is partnering with blockchain analytics platform TrustB, which promises to bring real data analytics to Black spending, as well as the means to measure Guapcoin's impact.

What Can People Buy on Guap Friday?

Guap Friday will feature mostly Black-owned businesses that offer a wide variety of products and services. Merchants will be selling goods such as electronics, books, makeup, jewelry, haircare, skincare, clothing, handbags, and healthcare. Additionally, services available for purchase will be credit repair, astrology and tarot readings, legal advice, beauty classes, financial planning, and weight loss. Guap Friday will be adding new merchants all the way up to November 27. Merchants who want to participate in Guap Friday can learn more on the Guap Friday website.

Customers interested in supporting Black-owned businesses during Guap Friday will have to get some $GUAP in order to shop on the platform. Guap Friday will release further instructions on their website in the coming days. Currently, Guapcoin is available on the Probit.com Exchange. A Peer-to-Peer Exchange will also launch in November, which will allow users to buy and sell crypto directly from each other without a third party.

About Guapcoin

Developed in 2017 by Tavonia Evans, Guapcoin's primary mission is to provide a sound and revolutionary economic base for the underserved and underestimated Black community, with a focus on building generational wealth. Guapcoin seeks to educate the community about blockchain and spark a revolution within consumer patterns. Learn more about Guapcoin and how to purchase the cryptocurrency on their website.

Media Contact:

Toya McCormack

Phone: 404.919.7590

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

guap-friday.png

Guap Friday

tavonia-evans.jpg

Tavonia Evans

Founder of Guapcoin Cryptocurrency

Related Links

Guapcoin

Probit

SOURCE Guapcoin