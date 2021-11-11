Black-Owned CBD Brand, Advocate Society Wellness (ASW), Launches New Skincare and Water Products for the Ultimate Wellness Experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Society Wellness (ASW), a black-owned and family-run health and wellness brand created by former NFL athletes Lorenzo Booker and Ronney Jenkins, announce the release of their latest skincare and water products, which will be available for purchase on www.asw.health beginning Black Friday, November 26, 2021. ASW is committed to creating a wellness experience that is empowered by nature and accessible to all. The new products will add to their list of growing CBD items designed to help manage stress, pain, inflammation, and anxiety.



The skincare line will feature the Daily Beauty Butter, a coconut oil-based body butter infused with CBD, crafted to reduce the look of dark spots, assist in minimizing scarification and leave the skin feeling healthy. Additionally, the new lightweight, fast-absorbing face serum, Super Glo Serum N˚9, blends 9 organic superfruit oils and pure CBD to firm, tighten and brighten the skin's appearance.



For added overall health benefits, the Ultra Premium Water is an improved take on total body hydration and can be incorporated into your daily routine. The hemp-infused PH9 alkaline-charged water helps alleviate stress, improve sleep, and relieve pain.



After their successful careers in the NFL playing for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and more, Lorenzo and Ronney created ASW as a way to bring health and wellness to others. Through personal experiences with pain management, the duo discovered that post-NFL life became increasingly tolerable and their mental health was positively impacted due to the ease and accessibility of CBD. The pair took their own experiences and turned it into a passion for helping others struggling with similar issues. Lorenzo and Ronney firmly believe that wellness is a right and are dedicated to educating and providing resources for their community about the benefits of CBD.



"Playing in the National Football League highly affects your mental, physical and emotional grind. You were always in a constant state of stress," says co-founder Ronney Jenkins. "I take great pride in knowing I can become an inspiration and resource to future generations with our products."



ASW has devoted extensive time and research to develop the highest-quality CBD products that have been approved through a team of scientists holding 140 combined U.S. patents.



"The most rewarding part is that these products are 100% natural. By incorporating our new products into my routine, I was able to achieve a higher sense of well-being and mental acuity," says co-founder, Lorenzo Booker.



ASW sources the highest-quality CBD and combines it with organic plant-based ingredients to produce a premium collection of wellness products. Currently, their brand offers a wide range of organic, vegan and gluten-free products consisting of oils and body salves that are third party lab tested to ensure full transparency, purity, and premium quality.



For additional information regarding the benefits associated with ASW's products, visit asw.health.



Follow ASW on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/aswcbd/.



Follow ASW on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/aswcbd.



