Black Owned CellDration Water Partners With Kroger, Wakefern & DPI Specialty Foods In Historic Distribution Deal In Over 1100 Stores Nationwide

CellDration Water founder Rudy Byfield and co-founder Richard Amrozowicz initially met with Kroger executives in 2018, presenting the water in a white label bottle to isolate the innovation-based taste difference, confident the product could hold its own in the company of other premium water brands. After tasting the water at the first meeting, Kroger's beverage buying team agreed with the product's functionality on the spot, immediately moving forward with the historic distribution deal. Within 2 ½ months on Kroger's shelves, CellDration Water sold over 4 million ounces, and over 300,000 bottles within the first six months - four times the projected sales goal and an incredibly promising start for a new brand market entry in the competitive beverage category.

"I have a deep and burning desire to foster an eco-system for health and wellness; it is my hope that CellDration lays a robust foundation for providing a sustainable and revolutionized hydration product for all to enjoy. As a Black owned premium water brand, I am keenly aware of the historic nature of these unprecedented partnerships which will expose our great tasting product to millions of water drinkers," states Rudy Byfield, Founder, CellDration Water.

Involved in the development, production, management and launch of multiple beverage brands, Byfield's vast experience in the retail and beverage industries laid the foundation for CellDration's "point of ignition". Wanting to introduce a water capable of doing remarkable things, Byfield became intrigued by a singular idea: to develop a more functional & efficient water product. CellDration's impressive May 2019 debut on the U.S. market marked a turning point in the company's evolution; over a decade of research and persistence had culminated in placement opportunities with major retailers in the USA. CellDration's next move is the expansion of distribution to all markets across the U.S.

